Cambodian scammers use AI to deceive victims across Asia-Pacific region

Meta has released its bi-annual Adversarial Threat Report, summarizing major global changes regarding online scams, influence operations, and AI-driven violations. One key finding is the handling of Cambodian criminal networks impersonating government officials and police to deceive victims across the Asia-Pacific region.

Over 6,400 items (accounts or other content) were removed between January and October 2025 in countries including Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Moreover, Meta observed an increase in the size and complexity of cross-border scam networks in the region, including the following key details:

The scam networks in the Asia-Pacific have developed in scale and complexity: With scam centers pushing victims to use encrypted chat apps and alternative payment channels. Stolen or fabricated identities are used to make the scams appear more credible in specific countries, and operations are expanded through templates and automation. These strategies have been consistently observed in Australia, Singapore, and India, where impersonation and investment scams remain the most reported threats.

AI enhances both scam and prevention efforts: Scammers in the Asia-Pacific region are using AI to create deepfake videos with famous individuals’ images (a common practice in Australia and India), generate multilingual job recruitment scams, and tailor communication with each victim to increase effectiveness.