Thailand’s Trillion Infrastructure Pipeline Frozen as Caretaker Government Takes Over

Thailand’s ambitious infrastructure roadmap has been plunged into uncertainty following the dissolution of Parliament, with investment projects worth over 1.4 trillion baht now effectively frozen.

According to data compiled by Thansettakij, the transition to a caretaker administration, currently led by Anutin Charnvirakul, has triggered strict legal "handcuffs."

Under Election Commission guidelines, a caretaker government is prohibited from approving large-scale spending or policies that bind the next administration.

With a general election now set for 8 February 2026, the nation's economic engines have been throttled back to "maintenance mode."

Transport: The 600-Billion-Baht Gridlock

The Ministry of Transport is the hardest hit, with nine major projects worth a combined 603.4 billion baht stalled.

At the top of the list is the 224-billion-baht High-Speed Rail linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports. The project is currently mired in a complex "principles review" regarding two contentious points:

Airport Rail Link (ARL) Rights: A restructured payment plan for the private partner to pay 11.7 billion baht (including interest) over seven instalments.

"Pay-as-you-build": A move to shift government funding from a post-completion lump sum to milestone payments, capped at 120 billion baht.

Other transport casualties include the Double-Track Rail Phase 2 (six routes worth 290 billion baht), the M8 Motorway (Nakhon Pathom–Pak Tho) worth 54.6 billion baht, and the 34.8-billion-baht "Double Deck" elevated expressway.

