10 major transport projects worth 387 billion baht risk collapse as Phiphat fears December 12 House dissolution

• Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn warns that the planned December 12 House dissolution may prevent 10 mega-transport projects from reaching Cabinet consideration in time.

• The affected projects are worth a combined 387.3 billion baht, covering rail, expressways and double-track rail.

• Key projects in jeopardy include several Phase 2 double-track rail lines, the Ngam Wong Wan–Rama IX double-deck expressway, and the 50-baht flat expressway toll policy.



Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Prime Minister’s plan to dissolve the House before the no-confidence debate on December 12 will likely result in several large-scale infrastructure projects missing the final Cabinet meeting of this government.

“The early dissolution is because the no-confidence debate would not change the outcome — whether we explain or not, we won’t win. It’s not that we fear the debate, but we are a minority government,” Phiphat said.