10 major transport projects worth 387 billion baht risk collapse as Phiphat fears December 12 House dissolution

• Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn warns that the planned December 12 House dissolution may prevent 10 mega-transport projects from reaching Cabinet consideration in time.
• The affected projects are worth a combined 387.3 billion baht, covering rail, expressways and double-track rail.
• Key projects in jeopardy include several Phase 2 double-track rail lines, the Ngam Wong Wan–Rama IX double-deck expressway, and the 50-baht flat expressway toll policy.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Prime Minister’s plan to dissolve the House before the no-confidence debate on December 12 will likely result in several large-scale infrastructure projects missing the final Cabinet meeting of this government.
“The early dissolution is because the no-confidence debate would not change the outcome — whether we explain or not, we won’t win. It’s not that we fear the debate, but we are a minority government,” Phiphat said.
10 mega-projects valued at 387,286 billion baht unlikely to reach Cabinet
According to the minister, 10 major projects will not be submitted to the Cabinet in time. They include:
Complete electric rail package – all lines except the Red Line and Blue Line
50-baht flat-rate expressway toll (all routes)
Double-deck Ngam Wong Wan–Rama IX Expressway (2nd level)
Double-track railway Phase 2: Chumphon–Surat Thani
• 168 km | 30.422 billion baht
Double-track railway Phase 2: Surat Thani–Hat Yai Junction–Songkhla
• 321 km | 66.270 billion baht
Double-track railway Phase 2: Hat Yai Junction–Padang Besar
• 45 km | 7.772 billion baht
Double-track railway Phase 2: Pak Nam Pho–Den Chai
• 281 km | 81.143 billion baht
Double-track railway Phase 2: Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani
• 308 km | 44.095 billion baht
Double-track railway Phase 2: Den Chai–Chiang Mai
• 189 km | 68.222 billion baht
Intercity Motorway: Nakhon Pathom–Cha-am
• 61 km | 54.562 billion baht
Phiphat said these projects are unlikely to be approved before the government’s term ends following dissolution.
What might still go through: 40-baht-per-day electric train
The only measure expected to pass under the current government is the cost-of-living relief package involving a flat 40-baht daily fare for electric trains.
The initial phase will cover two lines:
• Red Line
• Purple Line
The ministry expects to submit this proposal to the Cabinet by November 25, as the current 20-baht flat fare expires on November 30, 2025.