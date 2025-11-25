10 major transport projects worth 387 billion baht risk collapse as Phiphat fears December 12 House dissolution

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

Transport Minister Phiphat warns that 10 major projects worth 387 billion baht—including double-track rail and the double-deck expressway—may miss Cabinet approval if the House dissolves on December 12

• Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn warns that the planned December 12 House dissolution may prevent 10 mega-transport projects from reaching Cabinet consideration in time.
• The affected projects are worth a combined 387.3 billion baht, covering rail, expressways and double-track rail.
• Key projects in jeopardy include several Phase 2 double-track rail lines, the Ngam Wong Wan–Rama IX double-deck expressway, and the 50-baht flat expressway toll policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Prime Minister’s plan to dissolve the House before the no-confidence debate on December 12 will likely result in several large-scale infrastructure projects missing the final Cabinet meeting of this government.

“The early dissolution is because the no-confidence debate would not change the outcome — whether we explain or not, we won’t win. It’s not that we fear the debate, but we are a minority government,” Phiphat said.

10 mega-projects valued at 387,286 billion baht unlikely to reach Cabinet

According to the minister, 10 major projects will not be submitted to the Cabinet in time. They include:

Complete electric rail package – all lines except the Red Line and Blue Line

50-baht flat-rate expressway toll (all routes)

Double-deck Ngam Wong Wan–Rama IX Expressway (2nd level)

  • Length: 20.09 km
  • Investment: 34.8 billion baht
  • Builder: BEM (Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc)

Double-track railway Phase 2: Chumphon–Surat Thani
• 168 km | 30.422 billion baht

Double-track railway Phase 2: Surat Thani–Hat Yai Junction–Songkhla
• 321 km | 66.270 billion baht

Double-track railway Phase 2: Hat Yai Junction–Padang Besar
• 45 km | 7.772 billion baht

Double-track railway Phase 2: Pak Nam Pho–Den Chai
• 281 km | 81.143 billion baht

Double-track railway Phase 2: Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani
• 308 km | 44.095 billion baht

Double-track railway Phase 2: Den Chai–Chiang Mai
• 189 km | 68.222 billion baht

Intercity Motorway: Nakhon Pathom–Cha-am
• 61 km | 54.562 billion baht

Phiphat said these projects are unlikely to be approved before the government’s term ends following dissolution.

What might still go through: 40-baht-per-day electric train

The only measure expected to pass under the current government is the cost-of-living relief package involving a flat 40-baht daily fare for electric trains.

The initial phase will cover two lines:
• Red Line
• Purple Line

The ministry expects to submit this proposal to the Cabinet by November 25, as the current 20-baht flat fare expires on November 30, 2025.

