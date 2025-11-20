Anutin says House dissolution is the PM’s sole authority

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, speaking in Chiang Mai in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said he has not yet discussed with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun after naming her as one of the party’s prime ministerial candidates. He added that any capable person with proven performance and genuine commitment to national interest should be welcomed to help the country — not only within Bhumjaithai.

Anutin said he merely answered reporters’ questions with his personal views, emphasising that he has not formally spoken to Suphajee about the matter.

When asked whether he had already sent signals about a House dissolution to coalition partners, Anutin replied that no such signalling is necessary.

“I’ve said since my previous term as deputy prime minister that dissolving the House is a power that can be proposed by the prime minister, but ultimately it is a royal prerogative.

The person who submits it for royal consideration is the prime minister.



Therefore, this authority rests solely with the prime minister — there is no need to consult anyone.”