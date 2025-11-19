Ekniti and Suphajee as Bhumjaithai’s PM candidates, making three in total

On November 19, 2025, at Government House, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, confirmed that Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, and Suphajee Suthumpun, Commerce Minister, will be added as the party’s prime-ministerial candidates alongside himself.
When asked whether he could now openly acknowledge that both ministers had been approached, Anutin replied cheerfully:
“I can say it clearly. And did I approach them? No. I forced them,” he joked.
Three PM candidates for a growing party
Anutin said Bhumjaithai had previously been a smaller party with only one PM nominee, but its expanded political role required more leadership options.
“The party is bigger now. Both of them are experienced and understand their work. When they joined the Cabinet, some thought they might need time to adjust, but they delivered immediately. They are professional administrators — no nerves, and they get the job done.”
He said the names of the three candidates — Anutin, Ekniti, and Suphajee — will be formally submitted to the party’s extraordinary general meeting on November 23, 2025, if documentation is finalised in time.
Ekniti and Supajee may join party-list ranks
Asked whether the two new candidates would also stand as party-list MPs, Anutin said briefly:
“It is possible.”
He added that both had demonstrated strong commitment, sound judgement and speed in decision-making:
“If their work is good, I don’t interfere. I give them full independence, support and backing. Everything they do benefits the country — and that applies not only to them but to all ministers in this government.”
Varawut and Sonthaya expected to join BJT? ‘Wait until Sunday’
When asked whether Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, would join Bhumjaithai during the November 23 meeting, Anutin nodded:
“Let’s wait for Sunday.”
Asked whether Sontaya Kunplome, leader of the Ban Yai Chonburi group, would also join, he repeated:
“Let’s wait for Sunday. If I say it and they don’t turn up, what then?”
He said such realignments are typical before elections:
“We all know each other. We can work together. We choose experienced people who can deliver benefits to the public. We consider everyone.”
Coalition stability and possible early dissolution
On the possibility of a no-confidence motion under Section 151 of the Constitution, Anutin said:
“We have an MOA with the People’s Party. Both sides honour it strictly.”
Asked about dissolution, he reiterated that Parliament would be dissolved no later than January 31, 2026, but added:
“It doesn’t mean we have to wait until January 31. If something prevents us from working for the public good, we must return power to the people.
We are a minority government — if a no-confidence vote is called, we lose immediately.
That is why I announced the dissolution timeline clearly.”
When asked whether the draft royal decree dissolving the House had already been prepared, Anutin smiled, laughed and nodded before pointing at the reporter:
“You know me well.”
He then walked up to his second-floor office in the Thai Khu Fah building.