Ekniti and Suphajee as Bhumjaithai’s PM candidates, making three in total

On November 19, 2025, at Government House, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, confirmed that Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, and Suphajee Suthumpun, Commerce Minister, will be added as the party’s prime-ministerial candidates alongside himself.

When asked whether he could now openly acknowledge that both ministers had been approached, Anutin replied cheerfully:

“I can say it clearly. And did I approach them? No. I forced them,” he joked.

Three PM candidates for a growing party

Anutin said Bhumjaithai had previously been a smaller party with only one PM nominee, but its expanded political role required more leadership options.

“The party is bigger now. Both of them are experienced and understand their work. When they joined the Cabinet, some thought they might need time to adjust, but they delivered immediately. They are professional administrators — no nerves, and they get the job done.”

He said the names of the three candidates — Anutin, Ekniti, and Suphajee — will be formally submitted to the party’s extraordinary general meeting on November 23, 2025, if documentation is finalised in time.