Missile hits US Embassy compound in Baghdad, Reuters reports; no immediate casualty details

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026

A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone, Reuters reported, with no immediate word on casualties or damage. The embassy had earlier warned Americans in Iraq of heightened risks.

The US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was hit in a missile attack, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security officials.

Reuters said a missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound on Saturday, with a column of smoke seen rising from the compound. There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage.

Missile hits US Embassy compound in Baghdad, Reuters reports; no immediate casualty details

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a security warning to American citizens in Iraq amid heightened regional tensions, urging them to remain cautious. The alert said: “U.S. citizens are urged to remain vigilant, maintain a low profile, and stay away from areas that could make them a target.”

The advisory also warned of broader security risks, including the threat of attacks and kidnapping, and cautioned that gathering in areas linked to US interests could increase risk. A separate report citing the embassy alert quoted: “American citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a low profile, and avoid areas that could make them a target.”

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