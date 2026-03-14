Missile hits US Embassy compound in Baghdad, Reuters reports; no immediate casualty details

The US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was hit in a missile attack, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security officials.

Reuters said a missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound on Saturday, with a column of smoke seen rising from the compound. There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a security warning to American citizens in Iraq amid heightened regional tensions, urging them to remain cautious. The alert said: “U.S. citizens are urged to remain vigilant, maintain a low profile, and stay away from areas that could make them a target.”

The advisory also warned of broader security risks, including the threat of attacks and kidnapping, and cautioned that gathering in areas linked to US interests could increase risk. A separate report citing the embassy alert quoted: “American citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a low profile, and avoid areas that could make them a target.”