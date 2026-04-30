Thailand among top choices for Chinese May holiday travel in 2026

Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said on Thursday (April 30) that an analysis by Dragon Trail International, a China-based marketing and travel consultancy, of Chinese outbound travel trends during China’s May Holiday 2026 from May 1 to 5 found that 24% of Chinese people planning overseas trips in 2026 had chosen to travel during the holiday.

This makes the Labour Day period a key “strategic window of opportunity” for countries seeking to attract Chinese tourist spending in the short and medium term.

The survey of destination preferences for Chinese outbound travellers found that most chose intra-regional trips, or Asian countries close to China.

Chinese tourists chose South Korea as their top destination at 16.3%, followed by Macau in second place at 10.7%, Thailand in third at 9%, Hong Kong in fourth at 6.7%, and Japan, which slipped to fifth, at 5.1%. They were followed by Australia at 4.5%, Singapore at 4.5%, Malaysia at 3.4%, the Maldives at 2.8%, and New Zealand at 2.8%.

The findings point to an important positive signal for Thailand’s tourism industry, as Chinese tourists choosing Thailand during the Chinese Labour Day holiday accounted for 9%, up from 5% in 2025. This overtook Japan, where the share of Chinese travellers was 5.1%, down from 9.5%, due to pressure from geopolitical issues between China and Japan and limits on flight capacity.