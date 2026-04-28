Central Pattana, China Mobile International launch smart tourism push for Chinese visitors

Central Pattana Plc has joined forces with China Mobile International and Thai retail partners to launch a smart tourism campaign aimed at Chinese and Asian travellers visiting Thailand.
The partnership will offer special privileges to users of JegoTrip, China Mobile International’s travel super-app, linking digital travel planning with lifestyle, shopping and dining experiences at Central shopping centres across Thailand.
China Mobile International is part of one of the world’s largest mobile network groups, with a user base of more than 1 billion. Central Pattana said the collaboration would help connect Chinese travellers with Thailand’s retail and tourism ecosystem before and during their trips.
Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana, said Chinese tourists remain a high-potential short-haul market and a key driver of Thailand’s tourism industry.
He said the new generation of Chinese visitors is shifting towards high-quality free independent travellers, or FITs, who have strong purchasing power and seek seamless digital, lifestyle and travel experiences.
According to Central Pattana, this trend is expected to help increase footfall and spending at shopping centres, particularly in major tourist destinations.
Nattakit said the partnership with China Mobile International and JegoTrip would upgrade Thailand’s smart tourism experience and reinforce the country’s position as a global tourism and lifestyle destination for Chinese visitors.
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Chinese tourists remained the largest group of foreign arrivals to Thailand.
Citing data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, she said Thailand welcomed 1.77 million Chinese visitors from January to mid-April 2026, out of 10.4 million international arrivals overall.
The TAT aims to attract 6.7 million Chinese tourists throughout 2026, representing growth of more than 40% from the previous year.
Under the campaign, JegoTrip users will be able to access e-vouchers and privileges through one app for shopping, dining and lifestyle activities.
The privileges will be available at 14 Central Pattana tourist malls covering Thailand’s key destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Samui, Krabi and Hat Yai.
Participating locations include centralwOrld, Central Park, Central Village, Central Rama 9, Central Pattaya, Marina Outlet, Central Udon, Central Chiangmai, Central Chiangmai Airport, Central Chiang Rai, Central Phuket, Central Samui, Central Krabi and Central Hatyai.
Central Pattana said the model would create a “one-platform, multi-destination” experience for modern travellers, allowing Chinese tourists to plan and redeem benefits more easily throughout their trips.
JegoTrip members will receive exclusive privileges from now until March 31, 2027, across leading brands in the Central group.
These include Central Department Store, Tops, Power Buy and stores under Central Marketing Group, with discounts of up to 25%.
Central Pattana said the campaign would help drive high-value tourist traffic, increase quality spending and distribute tourism income to both major and secondary cities.
The company added that the partnership supports Thailand’s push to become a global lifestyle destination driven by quality travellers and long-term sustainable growth.