Central Pattana, China Mobile International launch smart tourism push for Chinese visitors

Nattakit said the partnership with China Mobile International and JegoTrip would upgrade Thailand’s smart tourism experience and reinforce the country’s position as a global tourism and lifestyle destination for Chinese visitors.

Chinese arrivals remain Thailand’s top market

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Chinese tourists remained the largest group of foreign arrivals to Thailand.

Citing data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, she said Thailand welcomed 1.77 million Chinese visitors from January to mid-April 2026, out of 10.4 million international arrivals overall.

The TAT aims to attract 6.7 million Chinese tourists throughout 2026, representing growth of more than 40% from the previous year.

E-vouchers available at 14 tourist malls

Under the campaign, JegoTrip users will be able to access e-vouchers and privileges through one app for shopping, dining and lifestyle activities.

The privileges will be available at 14 Central Pattana tourist malls covering Thailand’s key destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Samui, Krabi and Hat Yai.

Participating locations include centralwOrld, Central Park, Central Village, Central Rama 9, Central Pattaya, Marina Outlet, Central Udon, Central Chiangmai, Central Chiangmai Airport, Central Chiang Rai, Central Phuket, Central Samui, Central Krabi and Central Hatyai.

Central Pattana said the model would create a “one-platform, multi-destination” experience for modern travellers, allowing Chinese tourists to plan and redeem benefits more easily throughout their trips.

Discounts to run until March 2027

JegoTrip members will receive exclusive privileges from now until March 31, 2027, across leading brands in the Central group.

These include Central Department Store, Tops, Power Buy and stores under Central Marketing Group, with discounts of up to 25%.

Central Pattana said the campaign would help drive high-value tourist traffic, increase quality spending and distribute tourism income to both major and secondary cities.

The company added that the partnership supports Thailand’s push to become a global lifestyle destination driven by quality travellers and long-term sustainable growth.