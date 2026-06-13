US orders Anthropic to halt foreign access to top AI models

The US government has ordered Anthropic to suspend access for all foreign nationals to two of its most advanced artificial intelligence models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic said on Friday that it had received an export control directive from the US government requiring the company to halt access to the two models. The order did not provide specific details about the national security concerns involved, according to the company.

The move marks a sharp escalation in Washington’s scrutiny of advanced AI systems, as governments increasingly treat frontier models not only as commercial technology but also as potential national security assets.

According to Anthropic, the company understands that the US government believes it has become aware of a method to bypass, or “jailbreak”, Fable 5. The company said the order had forced it to abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all customers to ensure compliance, while access to its other models would not be affected.