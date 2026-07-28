People trapped after blast at Japan mall following quake

At least two people were injured and an unspecified number were believed trapped after a reported blast and partial collapse at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima town, southwestern Japan, following a magnitude-7.1 earthquake on Tuesday (July 28).
Initial information indicated that both injured people remained conscious. Police were also told that about 200 customers and employees had evacuated the shopping centre and gathered in its car park.
The earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at about 4.27pm local time, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The Kamimashiki regional emergency headquarters, which covers Kashima, reported a blast at the shopping centre at about 5.50pm, more than an hour after the initial earthquake.
Preliminary information placed the suspected blast near the centre of the building. Part of the second floor had collapsed, leaving an unspecified number of people believed trapped inside.
Police and firefighters received several emergency calls at around 6pm from people who reported hearing an explosion-like sound and seeing white smoke rising from the mall.
Emergency crews were assessing the damaged structure and mounting rescue operations. Aeon said customers and employees had been evacuated immediately after the earthquake, while the exact cause of the subsequent blast remained unclear.
Aerial images captured by an NHK helicopter at about 6.20pm showed extensive damage to the shopping centre.
Sections of the exterior walls had broken away, exposing the steel framework inside. Part of the roof had also collapsed, leaving a large hole in the top of the building.
Police, firefighters and other relevant agencies were investigating the cause of the blast and whether it was connected to damage caused by the earthquake.
The JMA recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 7, the highest level on Japan’s scale, in Uki and Hikawa in Kumamoto Prefecture. The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 7.1 and originated about 10 kilometres below the surface.
A tsunami advisory was issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro Sea coasts, covering parts of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures. Waves of up to one metre were initially forecast, but the advisory was later lifted.
Across the affected region, at least 50 people were reported injured. About 48,000 homes lost power, rail and air services were disrupted, and approximately 300,000 people were instructed to move to evacuation centres.
The JMA warned residents in areas that experienced the strongest shaking to remain alert for further powerful tremors and possible landslides over the coming week.