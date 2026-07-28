People trapped after blast at Japan mall following quake

Emergency crews were assessing the damaged structure and mounting rescue operations. Aeon said customers and employees had been evacuated immediately after the earthquake, while the exact cause of the subsequent blast remained unclear.

Aerial images show extensive structural damage

Aerial images captured by an NHK helicopter at about 6.20pm showed extensive damage to the shopping centre.

Sections of the exterior walls had broken away, exposing the steel framework inside. Part of the roof had also collapsed, leaving a large hole in the top of the building.

Police, firefighters and other relevant agencies were investigating the cause of the blast and whether it was connected to damage caused by the earthquake.

Tsunami advisory issued and later lifted

The JMA recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 7, the highest level on Japan’s scale, in Uki and Hikawa in Kumamoto Prefecture. The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 7.1 and originated about 10 kilometres below the surface.

A tsunami advisory was issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro Sea coasts, covering parts of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures. Waves of up to one metre were initially forecast, but the advisory was later lifted.

Across the affected region, at least 50 people were reported injured. About 48,000 homes lost power, rail and air services were disrupted, and approximately 300,000 people were instructed to move to evacuation centres.

The JMA warned residents in areas that experienced the strongest shaking to remain alert for further powerful tremors and possible landslides over the coming week.