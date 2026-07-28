Thailand Unveils "Siam Silica" Plan to Drive Regional Chip Hub

The Siam Silica Framework sets 2030 targets for domestic chip fabs while driving ASEAN supply chain integration and high-tech workforce development.
Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) has unveiled the "Siam Silica Framework", a comprehensive roadmap to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem while positioning the nation as a central hub within an integrated ASEAN supply chain.
Presented at the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) meeting on Monday, the framework targets five strategic domains: Photonics Fabrication, Advanced Packaging, Silicon Design, Quantum Photonics, and Power Devices.
To accelerate implementation, MHESI is launching specialised "Higher Education Sandbox" degree programmes alongside its STEMPlus platform to upskill traditional manufacturing workers into deep-tech roles.
Concurrently, Thailand is advancing an ASEAN-wide strategy to boost regional supply chain resilience and bargaining power. Proposals include establishing a regional Talent Observatory for workforce forecasting, expanding the "Thailand Skill Bridge" platform, conducting joint R&D, and integrating Photonics and PCBs into the broader ASEAN Semiconductor Roadmap.
Chairing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and MHESI minister Prof. Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat confirmed that semiconductor development has been designated a national priority.
As reported by Laktoyen Wuttisak for Krungthep Turakij, this initiative aligns with the government's "Thailand Squared" (Thailand2) policy to establish a national lifelong learning framework.
Under the Siam Silica Framework, NXPO has set strict domestic production targets for 2030: eight integrated circuit (IC) design firms, one semiconductor fabrication plant, and two advanced packaging facilities.
Achieving these targets requires a targeted human capital pipeline. NXPO projects a national requirement for the following:
152 academic faculty members
950 researchers, experts, and senior engineers
553 high-skilled engineers
1,330 specialized technicians
To deliver this workforce, state agencies — including the Office of the Permanent Secretary (MHESI), Area-Based Development Program Management Unit (A2NX/PMU-A), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), National Innovation Agency (NIA), National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), and Board of Investment (BOI) — are aligning research grants, startup incubation, infrastructure, and tax incentives linked to technology transfer.
Initial commercial focus will target accessible, high-value segments, including IC design, power management chips, photonics, sensors, and printed circuit board (PCB/PCBA) assembly.
Ultimately, Thai policymakers view semiconductors as a foundational technology essential for sustaining future competitiveness across artificial intelligence, data centres, biotechnology, and clean energy infrastructure.