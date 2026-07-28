Thailand Unveils "Siam Silica" Plan to Drive Regional Chip Hub

The Siam Silica Framework sets 2030 targets for domestic chip fabs while driving ASEAN supply chain integration and high-tech workforce development.

Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) has unveiled the "Siam Silica Framework", a comprehensive roadmap to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem while positioning the nation as a central hub within an integrated ASEAN supply chain.

Presented at the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) meeting on Monday, the framework targets five strategic domains: Photonics Fabrication, Advanced Packaging, Silicon Design, Quantum Photonics, and Power Devices.

To accelerate implementation, MHESI is launching specialised "Higher Education Sandbox" degree programmes alongside its STEMPlus platform to upskill traditional manufacturing workers into deep-tech roles.

Concurrently, Thailand is advancing an ASEAN-wide strategy to boost regional supply chain resilience and bargaining power. Proposals include establishing a regional Talent Observatory for workforce forecasting, expanding the "Thailand Skill Bridge" platform, conducting joint R&D, and integrating Photonics and PCBs into the broader ASEAN Semiconductor Roadmap.