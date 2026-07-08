The Silicon Wealth Wave: How AI and Semiconductors Are Powering a New Era of Asia-Pacific Travel

Baptist was unequivocal about the cause: semiconductors. He described a "K-shaped" economy in which the chip sector is booming while non-semiconductor exports remain weak.

Similar, if less pronounced, patterns are visible in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea, all showing pockets of semiconductor- and data-centre-related growth.

South Korea and the Philippines, Baptist noted, are coloured slightly weaker on Visa's growth map because sectors such as shipbuilding, automotive and chemicals are facing tougher conditions, even as firms such as Samsung perform strongly.

Baptist linked much of this to a broader wave of AI investment moving through the global economy, which he said was propping up both the US and Asia-Pacific economies.

Regions and sectors tied to chips and data centres are thriving, while those outside this boom — including Thailand's automotive sector — are struggling with tariffs and competition, particularly from increasingly competitive Chinese vehicle manufacturers.

China's own export mix is shifting decisively towards AI-related goods, vehicles and green energy, even as tariffs have dented its exports to the United States — trade that has instead been redirected towards Europe and the rest of the world.

Energy Crisis Headwinds and a Rebound in Travel

Baptist also addressed the headwinds facing the region, chiefly the recent energy crisis linked to the war in Iran and ongoing supply chain fragmentation stemming from trade tensions.

Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India were named as the economies most exposed to higher energy import costs.

Consumer spending data tracked the shock in real time: as oil prices spiked, savings were the first casualty, followed by cutbacks in discretionary spending, before a partial recovery as households adapted — shifting to shorter-haul or domestic travel, for example, rather than abandoning trips altogether.

Crucially, travel proved remarkably resilient throughout. "We did not see people stop travelling," Baptist said, describing how consumers reallocated budgets — spending more on airfares and dining out while trimming accommodation and shopping costs.

With oil prices now easing and Middle Eastern airline capacity expected to recover, Visa expects pent-up demand for long-haul European travel, in both directions, to materialise through the second half of the year.

Higher inflation and interest rates are likely to persist for longer, Baptist added, driven by a structurally higher demand for capital — from supply chain diversification, AI investment and the global energy transition — at a time when traditional capital exporters such as Middle Eastern oil producers and China are increasingly retaining funds domestically.

The Rise of the New Affluent Traveller

Central to both speakers' remarks was the changing profile of Asia's wealthiest consumers. Karpin noted that affluent travellers, while a small share of the population, account for around a quarter of all global travel, tourism and luxury retail spending and that affluent Asian travellers spend three-and-a-half times as much as the average global traveller.

Asia-Pacific is now a global engine of wealth creation at the top end of travel, with affluent consumers driving 75% of new regional spending. By 2031, roughly a third of the world's ultra-high-net-worth individuals are expected to be based in the region, driven by rapid economic growth, rising entrepreneurialism and a significant intergenerational transfer of wealth from China, India and Southeast Asia.

Baptist's data illustrated where this new wealth is emerging: Visa card spending among affluent holders has grown fastest in the Philippines (50%), Taiwan (40%) and Vietnam (38%) over the past six months – all markets tied closely to semiconductor supply chains.

This marks a shift from previous generations of wealth rooted in banking, property and industrial conglomerates towards fortunes built in start-ups and AI.

Both speakers agreed today's affluent traveller is motivated less by status and more by collecting life experiences, seeking personalised, meaningful and seamlesjourneys – fromom planning through to the trip itself.

Thailand's Distinct Position

Baptist highlighted Thailand's unusual visitor mix: unlike most Asia-Pacific destinations, which rely heavily on regional tourists, Thailand — alongside Nepal and New Zealand — draws most inbound visitors from outside the region. The highest-spending visitors to Thailand come from the UAE, the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Spending patterns also vary by nationality and category. Healthcare is the fastest-growing cross-border spending category in Thailand, second only to South Korea regionally. Singaporean and Malaysian visitors tend to spend more on dining, while Chinese and British visitors favour hotels.

Wellness and entertainment are also gaining share across the region, while dining-out spending held firm even as other categories were cut back during the recent energy price spike.

Repeat visitation is also proving highly lucrative: Visa data shows that cardholders visiting Thailand for a third time spend roughly four times more than first-time visitors — underscoring the value of converting first-time tourists into returning fans of the destination.

The Strategic Outlook

Both speakers pointed to travel, digital commerce and affluent spending as the three principal growth opportunities for Visa's partners in the region, alongside a shorter-term "rotation" opportunity as energy prices normalise.

Baptist flagged the emergence of agentic commerce – AI agents booking travel on consumers' behalf – as a coming shift comparable to the impact of e-commerce, with the eventual winner yet to be determined among airlines, online travel agents, financial institutions or standalone AI platforms.

Karpin closed by framing Visa Destinations as part of a broader effort to enhance value for consumers, merchants and economies alike, arguing that Thailand's blend of scale, cultural richness and hospitality positioned it to capture a disproportionate share of future global travel growth.