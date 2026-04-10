Song Wat KUDTHAI 2026 spotlights Thai creativity for Songkran

Song Wat, the capital’s historic trading quarter that has recently become one of the city’s most closely watched destinations for travellers from around the world, is taking its creative revival a step further this Songkran.





The neighbourhood, known for reimagining its heritage streets through new shops, art and contemporary culture, is joining forces with public and private sector partners from across Thailand to launch “Song Wat KUDTHAI 2026”, a Thai New Year festival running from April 9-12, 2026 in Song Wat. At the same time, the district will also stage a hip pop-up activation at EM District, covering Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere, from April 8-19, 2026.





Billed as a celebration of creativity across food, fashion, lifestyle, craft and contemporary Thai experiences, Song Wat KUDTHAI 2026 is being organised by Made in Song Wat in collaboration with Friends of Song Wat, including The Mall Group, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Samphanthawong district, and shops and brands from the Song Wat community.

Together, they have curated standout brands from around the country and created a special collection under the theme “KUDTHAI 2026: Only Thailand’s Best Charm”. The festival also features workshops, music, film screenings and a wide range of entertainment set against the old-world architecture of Song Wat. A key highlight is centred on Lost in Songwat in Soi Masjid Luang Kocha Itsahak, where visitors can explore exclusive activities alongside special product and food collaborations.