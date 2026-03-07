The Mall Launches ‘HOUSE OF FRIENDS’ with GMMTV Fandoms, Unveiling a Vibrant Mascot Universe for Summer‑Cation 2026

This event marks Thailand’s first and largest gathering of 27 GMMTV Fandom Characters, led by the iconic POLCASAN and friends, ready to offer a warm and intimate welcome to fans from March 6 to March 29, 2026, at all The Mall Lifestore branches and The Mall Korat.
This year, The Mall Lifestore, in partnership with UOB Thailand, Bangkok Bank, AEON Thana Sinsap, Thai Life Insurance, and Thai Namthip Corporation, is sparking special moments for fandoms nationwide with several "must-visit" attractions such as
In a significant collaboration between The Mall Group and GMMTV, the opening ceremony featured top executives Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn (CMO, The Mall Group) and Mr. Sataporn Panichraksapong (CEO, GMMTV). The event showcased a parade of beloved mascots representing famous GMMTV artist pairings:
A heart-warming highlight included a 3rd-birthday celebration for POLCASAN, featuring a surprise appearance by New-Thitipoom and Gemini-Norawit on the "House of Friends" second-floor balcony.
Moreover, fans can meet GMMTV artists and their mascots at various locations:
At least but not last, From March 13 to May 20, 2026, the excitement extends with “M TREASURE ISLAND,” featuring a giant pirate ship landmark, mermaid shows, treasure hunts, and celebrity performances across all branches. For more information, visit Facebook : The Mall Group or www.themallgroup.com
#TheMallLifestore #TheMallGroup #Summercation2026 #HouseofFriends #GMMTV
#Polcasan #MascotLovers #Retailtainment