The Mall Launches ‘HOUSE OF FRIENDS’ with GMMTV Fandoms, Unveiling a Vibrant Mascot Universe for Summer‑Cation 2026

SATURDAY, MARCH 07, 2026

BANGKOK, March 6, 2026 — The ultimate summer landmark has officially opened! The Mall Lifestore is transforming its shopping complexes into a grand "House of Friends" with the launch of “The Mall Lifestore Summer-Cation 2026: HOUSE OF FRIENDS.”

This event marks Thailand’s first and largest gathering of 27 GMMTV Fandom Characters, led by the iconic POLCASAN and friends, ready to offer a warm and intimate welcome to fans from March 6 to March 29, 2026, at all The Mall Lifestore branches and The Mall Korat.

This year, The Mall Lifestore, in partnership with UOB Thailand, Bangkok Bank, AEON Thana Sinsap, Thai Life Insurance, and Thai Namthip Corporation, is sparking special moments for fandoms nationwide with several "must-visit" attractions such as

  • Summer House Landmark: A massive installation standing over three stories tall.
  • Giant Ball Pool and Slider: A two-story high adventure zone for ultimate fun.
  • Summer Adventure Maze: Fans can hunt for stamps from all 27 characters to instantly receive M Points.
  • Fountain of Fortune: A lucky fountain offering prizes from participating stores every weekend throughout the summer.
  • GMMTV Fandom Characters Parade: Weekly parades bringing smiles to every corner of The Mall Lifestores.

In a significant collaboration between The Mall Group and GMMTV, the opening ceremony featured top executives Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn (CMO, The Mall Group) and Mr. Sataporn Panichraksapong (CEO, GMMTV). The event showcased a parade of beloved mascots representing famous GMMTV artist pairings:

  • POLCASAN (Tay Tawan & New Thitipoom): Representing positive energy and deep bonds.
  • KINGMAN (Krist Perawat & Singto Prachaya): Symbolizing long-standing friendship.
  • LOOK KHUNNOO (Gemini & Fourth): Radiating playful charm and youthful energy.
  • PERMPOOM (Pond & Phuwin): Representing warmth and connection.
  • TOMAFOX (Force & Book): Showcasing a cheeky and fun-loving chemistry.

A heart-warming highlight included a 3rd-birthday celebration for POLCASAN, featuring a surprise appearance by New-Thitipoom and Gemini-Norawit on the "House of Friends" second-floor balcony.

Moreover, fans can meet GMMTV artists and their mascots at various locations:

  • The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi: Earth-Mix & Mr. Saturn World (Mar 7), Sea-Keen & Nong Nooong (Mar 8), Sky & Smyle (Mar 14), Nani & Neona (Mar 14)
  • The Mall Lifestore Bangkae: Junior-Mark & Jummo (Mar 21), Win Metawin & Metaa (Mar 22)
  • The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan: Force-Book & Tomafox (Mar 22)
  • The Mall Lifestore Thapra: Namtan-Film & LUNAR (Mar 22)
  • The Mall Korat: Jimmy-Sea & Avocean (Mar 25)

Exclusive Promotions & Summer Flavors

  • Rewards (March 5 – April 28): M Card members spending 5,000 THB+ receive a POLCASAN Summer Tote (value 990 THB). Cardholders of UOB, Bangkok Bank M Visa, and AEON enjoy cash coupons and additional gift privileges.
  • Thai Namthip Special: Spend 300 THB at Gourmet Market for House of Friends activity tickets, or use 18 M Points for a soft drink.
  • Nose Tea Exclusive: A collaboration with the Thai cream cheese tea brand featuring the “REAL CHEESE SERIES,” including seven exclusive menus like Grape, Orange, Lychee, and Peach Real Cheese, alongside the first-ever "Ready to Drink" Cheese Milk Tea and a unique Cheese Burger (Chiffon Beef Burger).

At least but not last, From March 13 to May 20, 2026, the excitement extends with “M TREASURE ISLAND,” featuring a giant pirate ship landmark, mermaid shows, treasure hunts, and celebrity performances across all branches. For more information, visit Facebook : The Mall Group or www.themallgroup.com

 

