Chinese embassy urges transparent probe into Sa Kaeo ransom case

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Tuesday addressed the case of a Chinese citizen who was allegedly unlawfully detained and held for ransom in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand.

The spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy in Thailand attached great importance to the case and had immediately contacted relevant Thai agencies to inquire about the details.

The embassy also urged the Thai side to conduct the investigation lawfully, fairly and transparently, speed up efforts to establish the facts of the case, and bring all those involved to justice.

China said it sincerely hoped Thailand would strengthen supervision over law enforcement and domestic security in order to better protect the lives, property, and lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Thailand.

It said such efforts would help maintain an environment conducive to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, as well as friendly cooperation between China and Thailand.