Chinese embassy urges transparent probe into Sa Kaeo ransom case

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Tuesday addressed the case of a Chinese citizen who was allegedly unlawfully detained and held for ransom in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand.
The spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy in Thailand attached great importance to the case and had immediately contacted relevant Thai agencies to inquire about the details.
The embassy also urged the Thai side to conduct the investigation lawfully, fairly and transparently, speed up efforts to establish the facts of the case, and bring all those involved to justice.
China said it sincerely hoped Thailand would strengthen supervision over law enforcement and domestic security in order to better protect the lives, property, and lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Thailand.
It said such efforts would help maintain an environment conducive to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, as well as friendly cooperation between China and Thailand.
The Chinese Embassy in Thailand also issued another warning to Chinese citizens living in Thailand or planning to travel to the country, urging them to strictly comply with Thai laws and regulations, raise their safety awareness, and pay close attention to the security of their lives and property.
In the event of an emergency, Chinese citizens are advised to report the matter to police immediately and contact the Chinese Embassy or Chinese consulates-general in Thailand for assistance as soon as possible.
The case has drawn wider scrutiny because Thai media reports said four police sergeants and a civilian were arrested after five Chinese nationals were allegedly held for ransom at a house in Wang Sombun district, Sa Kaeo, with the rescue reportedly launched after one victim sent an SOS message via LINE to an immigration officer. Investigators alleged the suspects demanded US$10,000 from each victim, while two victims had already transferred US$2,000 each in cryptocurrency before authorities raided the property. The case adds pressure on Thai authorities to show that any officials involved will face both criminal and disciplinary action, especially as China has publicly called for a lawful, fair and transparent investigation.