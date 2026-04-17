Chinese daughter, boyfriend staged ransom scam in Samut Prakan

A supposed cross-border kidnapping involving a 19-year-old Chinese woman turned out to be a staged ransom plot orchestrated to deceive her father into transferring money, Thai police said after arresting four Chinese nationals in Samut Prakan.

The case has attracted wide attention in China, where reports of the alleged abduction had already become major news before Thai investigators uncovered what they believe was a carefully arranged scam.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), working through the Crime Suppression Division, said the four suspects were arrested at a rented house in Bang Kaeo subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

The suspects were identified only as Mr You, 29, Miss Tong, 19, Mr Hu, 26, and Mr Hou, 26. All four were charged with illegal entry into Thailand. Police said Mr You was also wanted under an arrest warrant issued by police in Nanjing, China, in connection with an online scam case.



The investigation began after Thai authorities were contacted by Chinese officials following a complaint filed by Miss Tong’s father in China. He told police he had received ransom messages along with a video clip showing his daughter being abused.

The scammers claimed that Miss Tong had been abducted and taken to a neighbouring country. Fearing for her safety, the father agreed to transfer more than 110,000 yuan, or about 550,000 baht, as ransom. Despite making the payment, he did not get his daughter back.