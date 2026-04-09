VIP karaoke drug raid in Pattaya nets 36 Chinese nationals after dramatic police sweep

A dramatic pre-dawn raid on a VIP karaoke venue in Pattaya ended with 36 Chinese nationals in custody after police stormed the premises over suspicions that private rooms were being used for a drug party.

The operation was launched at 3.19am on April 9 after the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 ordered an urgent crackdown on drug gathering spots in tourist areas. Pol Maj Gen. Kiattisak Sarathongoi, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Provincial Police Region 2, coordinated the raid with Pol Col Anek Sarathongyu, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.

More than 50 officers, including patrol, investigation and special operations units, were sent to search the karaoke venue on Pattaya Third Road in North Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police said the action followed a tip-off from an informant, who reported that large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese nationals, had rented VIP rooms at the venue for a narcotics party.

When officers arrived, they found the premises heavily secured. It took more than 30 minutes to gain access to the inner areas. Police were initially able to detain three security guards at the entrance, while another team had to leave vehicles outside and climb over a wall to reach the compound and restrain two more guards.