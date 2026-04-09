VIP karaoke drug raid in Pattaya nets 36 Chinese nationals after dramatic police sweep

A dramatic pre-dawn raid on a VIP karaoke venue in Pattaya ended with 36 Chinese nationals in custody after police stormed the premises over suspicions that private rooms were being used for a drug party.
The operation was launched at 3.19am on April 9 after the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 ordered an urgent crackdown on drug gathering spots in tourist areas. Pol Maj Gen. Kiattisak Sarathongoi, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Provincial Police Region 2, coordinated the raid with Pol Col Anek Sarathongyu, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.
More than 50 officers, including patrol, investigation and special operations units, were sent to search the karaoke venue on Pattaya Third Road in North Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.
Police said the action followed a tip-off from an informant, who reported that large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese nationals, had rented VIP rooms at the venue for a narcotics party.
When officers arrived, they found the premises heavily secured. It took more than 30 minutes to gain access to the inner areas. Police were initially able to detain three security guards at the entrance, while another team had to leave vehicles outside and climb over a wall to reach the compound and restrain two more guards.
As officers pushed further inside, security staff are believed to have sent out a warning signal, prompting those inside to scatter. Some allegedly tried to run, while others hid in staff rooms and blind spots throughout the building.
Police also found that doors on the second, third and fourth floors had been locked from the inside and were not opened for officers, delaying the operation further. Investigators suspect the delay may have been intended to allow time for evidence to be destroyed before police could fully secure the premises.
During the search, officers found at least two VIP rooms with the lights and air conditioning still running. Alcoholic drinks, spirits, beer, ice and cigarettes had been laid out inside, but no one was found in the rooms. Police believe they had been used shortly before the raid team reached them.
Teams were then deployed to search every floor of the building. In the end, officers detained 36 people who were allegedly trying to evade capture. Most were Chinese tourists, comprising 20 men and 16 women.
All were taken to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for drug tests and further legal action against anyone found to have illegal substances in their system.
Authorities are also checking the venue’s operating licence and possible related offences, including allowing drug use on the premises and breaching entertainment venue laws. Police said the investigation would be expanded to cover the wider network involved, including suppliers, the venue itself and foreign customer groups believed to have used the service in an organised way.
The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 said officers would continue pressing ahead with a strict crackdown on drug gathering spots in tourist areas in a bid to strengthen confidence in public safety and protect Thailand’s tourism image. He also urged the public to report any relevant information to authorities immediately.