Immigration police raid unlicensed international school, arrest 10 foreign teachers

Immigration police investigators joined forces with crime suppression officers from Prawet Police Station and the Department of Employment to inspect an international school in Prawet district after receiving reports of possible irregularities.
The investigation found that the school had been operating without a legal licence to run an educational institution, despite offering kindergarten and primary-level classes for more than a year. More than 100 students were said to be under its care.
Officials also found that the school had employed 10 foreign nationals, including people from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria, as teachers and staff. None of them held valid work permits, authorities said. All 10 were arrested and handed over to Prawet Police Station for legal proceedings.
Pol Maj Gen Prasat Khemaprasit, commander of Immigration Division 1, said the case should serve as an important warning to the public when choosing schools for their children. If a school is not operating in line with the law or has opened without authorisation, it could be ordered to close at any time, directly affecting students’ education and records.
He urged parents to verify a school’s licence with the Ministry of Education before making a decision.
Immigration Division 1 also stressed that the employment of foreign nationals must strictly follow legal procedures, including the correct visa type and work permit for the designated area. Members of the public who suspect illegal foreign employment can report it via the Royal Thai Police hotline 1599 or the Immigration Bureau hotline 1178, both available 24 hours a day.