Immigration police raid unlicensed international school, arrest 10 foreign teachers

Immigration police investigators joined forces with crime suppression officers from Prawet Police Station and the Department of Employment to inspect an international school in Prawet district after receiving reports of possible irregularities.

The investigation found that the school had been operating without a legal licence to run an educational institution, despite offering kindergarten and primary-level classes for more than a year. More than 100 students were said to be under its care.

Officials also found that the school had employed 10 foreign nationals, including people from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria, as teachers and staff. None of them held valid work permits, authorities said. All 10 were arrested and handed over to Prawet Police Station for legal proceedings.