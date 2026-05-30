Tokyo rally demands return of Japanese abductees in N Korea

Organised by the victims' families association, the large-scale rally carried a powerful, heartbreaking plea: bring the abductees home while their ageing parents are still alive to see them.

"We will never give up," said Takuya Yokota, 57, head of the association. His sister, Megumi, was abducted in 1977 at just 13 years old. Yokota directly urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to release all captives to "chart a bright future for both countries."

Megumi’s 90-year-old mother, Sakie, shared her enduring grief with the crowd. "My cheerful and kind daughter disappeared like smoke at her usual street corner," she said. "I know nothing about her now. Please help me."