Four police officers removed over alleged abduction of Chinese nationals

Criminal charges and serious disciplinary action

Wang Sombun police have charged the four officers with jointly detaining others, abuse of authority by state officials, coercion to obtain assets, and malfeasance in office.

The civilian suspect has been charged with supporting state officials in the commission of offences.

All five suspects were taken to Sa Kaeo Provincial Court for their first round of detention on May 19. Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Dulayawit, commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, is personally supervising the investigation.

The Royal Thai Police said the disciplinary process against the four officers would proceed decisively alongside the criminal case.

Wider probe into possible crime networks

Police are also expanding the investigation to determine whether other individuals were involved and whether the incident was linked to a wider organised network.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said another police officer had been mentioned in connection with the case and was being sought for questioning. If evidence shows involvement, he said, both criminal and disciplinary action would be taken directly and without exception.

He stressed that even if the five Chinese nationals were suspected of illegal conduct, state officials had no right to act outside the law.

Cross-border and online scam links under review

Initial inquiries found that the five foreign nationals had allegedly entered Thailand illegally and had frequently crossed the Thai-Cambodian border.

Investigators are now checking whether they have any links to transnational criminal networks or online scam syndicates.

The Royal Thai Police said all units had been instructed to enforce the law strictly while protecting the safety of the public and tourists of all nationalities.

The force also insisted that Thailand remained safe and would not be allowed to become a base or transit route for transnational criminal networks.

The case began on May 17, when immigration police and other agencies rescued five Chinese nationals from a house in Sa Kaeo province. Four police officers and one civilian were later arrested. The officers have since been removed from service pending investigation, while police are pursuing both criminal charges and serious disciplinary proceedings.