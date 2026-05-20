Thailand weighs refined oil exports as storage tanks near limit

Oil Fuel Fund ready to support prices and other missions

Pornchai Jirakulpaisal, director of the Office of Policy and Strategy at the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO), said the Oil Fuel Fund continued to play a role in maintaining energy price stability, especially while global oil prices remained highly volatile.

The fund still has sufficient capacity to assist if oil prices rise further in the future.

“The Oil Fuel Fund is only one of the tools used by the state to maintain energy stability. There are several other tools, including tax measures and budget spending. But the Oil Fuel Fund is considered a more flexible tool and can be deployed quickly, so it is consistently used to manage energy price situations.”

However, use of the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism should be viewed in the context of each period, because the fund has a duty to support every type of fuel covered by law, rather than choosing to help only one type of oil.

While many parties may see it as subsidising diesel, petrol or gas, in reality, it is necessary to consider what the crisis at that time affects and where support is needed.

Pornchai added that the Oil Fuel Fund also had other roles, such as supporting biofuels, promoting energy infrastructure and implementing strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) measures.

If the fund’s financial position returns to strength, it is ready to push these missions again in line with Cabinet policy.

In the long term, however, the country needs to place importance on energy-saving use and on building energy sustainability, rather than relying solely on subsidies.

This is particularly true of promoting alternative and clean energy, issues not specified in the 2019 Oil Fuel Fund law, because the global energy transition was not yet clear at that time.

The office has now gathered proposals and issues in preparation for the review and improvement of the Oil Fuel Fund law so that it is aligned with the future energy context.

PDP plan accelerated to align power-use forecasts with economic growth

Watcharin Boonyarit, deputy director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), said that in setting the country’s energy direction, EPPO is currently preparing the draft Thailand Power Development Plan for 2026-2050, or draft PDP 2026, to secure sufficient electricity supply for national demand.

The process is now at the stage of forecasting future electricity demand before determining fuel types or what types of power plants will be needed.

“The agency is currently adjusting electricity-demand forecast figures to align with economic growth. This process is important and requires accurate model analysis to obtain clear final figures before submission to the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC).”

Watcharin added that the country’s energy direction would not be able to end the use of fossil fuels over the next 10-20 years, and a 100% shift to renewable energy was impossible in the near term.

The transition would be gradual.

At the same time, end-stage management must be handled in parallel, an area where Thailand still lacks effective management.

Examples include waste-to-energy plants that still lack efficient waste-separation systems, management of expired batteries and electronic waste.

For the future energy approach, he said there would be energy price restructuring, smart grid development and promotion of various forms of renewable energy.

These include geothermal technology, which may require an initial subsidy mechanism; biofuel, where Thailand has potential from domestic energy sources and agricultural residues; as well as solar, wind, hydrogen and nuclear power.

All these would be combined as a package over the next 5-10 years to support competition and low-carbon and carbon-neutrality goals.