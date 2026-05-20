Appeal Court overturns Piyarat acquittal, sentences People’s Party MP to three years

KALASIN — The Court of Appeal Region 4 has overturned the acquittal of People’s Party MP Piyarat “Toto” Chongthep and sentenced him to three years in prison without suspension in a Section 112 and Computer Crime Act case linked to criticism of Covid-19 vaccine procurement.

The ruling was read at Kalasin Provincial Court on Wednesday. Piyarat, a party-list MP and former leader of the We Volunteer, or WeVo, group, was found guilty under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and Section 14(3) of the Computer Crime Act.

Court reverses lower court ruling

The case stemmed from an incident on January 23, 2021, when Piyarat was accused of being involved with others in putting up roadside signs in Kalasin province criticising the handling of Covid-19 vaccine procurement. Images of the signs were later posted on Facebook and Twitter, according to case reports.