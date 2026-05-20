Ebola crisis deepens as deaths hit 131 and virus reaches Goma

Warning signs of a major outbreak: A ‘no-vaccine battle’ revives painful history

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has expressed concern over the outbreak, which is proving more difficult to control than previous outbreaks because the Bundibugyo strain has no approved strain-specific vaccine or treatment available on the global market. WHO has also stated that, unlike Ebola Zaire strains, there are currently no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines.

The only effective way to stop this silent threat is disciplined community-level public-health management, particularly around community funerals, where relatives may wash or touch the body of the deceased.

Past Ebola outbreaks have shown that local funeral practices can become a major driver of transmission. During the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, more than 28,600 people were infected and 11,325 died, with unsafe burial practices widely recognised as one of the key factors behind community spread.



Rwanda tightens border screening as Nigeria monitors the risk

The emergence of Ebola in Goma, close to the Rwandan border, has prompted Rwanda to step up cross-border screening as a precautionary measure. Reuters reported that people attempting to cross from Goma and Bukavu into Rwanda were being stopped at the border, while Uganda had also begun restricting movement at a border crossing, although WHO has cautioned countries against formal border closures because they could drive people towards unmonitored crossings.

Nigeria, West Africa’s major power, is also monitoring the situation closely to prevent any repeat of past outbreaks.

The World Health Organisation has warned neighbouring countries to activate emergency operations centres and distribute laboratory testing kits to border areas immediately. WHO said there are significant uncertainties around the true number of infections and the geographic spread, while insecurity, humanitarian pressures, high population mobility and informal healthcare networks have increased the risk of wider spread.

The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the first half of 2026 is therefore entering an increasingly dangerous phase, placing growing pressure on global public-health systems. The spread into a major city such as Goma, combined with the lack of an approved vaccine for this strain, raises fears that health systems in Central Africa could face severe strain.

The key signal is that the United States has moved to restrict travel from three high-risk countries, showing that Western governments are increasingly alarmed and are acting quickly to cut potential transport routes for the virus before it can cross borders and trigger wider economic disruption.