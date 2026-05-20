Electrolux Expands Experience-Led Growth Strategy Across Asia





Kuan was clear that for Electrolux, AI is a means to an end — making technology more intuitive and useful in everyday life rather than a feature in itself.

The company is also adapting its designs for Asia's rapidly ageing populations. As markets including Thailand transition into multi-generational households, Electrolux is focusing on clearer interfaces, ergonomic design, and simplified controls that reduce physical effort — features Kuan described as "no longer niche considerations" but mainstream expectations.

Thailand: regional hub and its strategic role in Asia

Thailand occupies a pivotal position in Electrolux's Asia strategy. The company's manufacturing facility in Rayong serves both local and global markets, and the country functions as a regional commercial hub for consumer engagement, omnichannel development, and experience-led retail innovation.

The newly opened Electrolux Experience Centre in Bangkok is central to this approach. The space brings together the company's Taste, Care, and Wellbeing product ranges in a modern environment where consumers can interact directly with Electrolux solutions. Kuan described it as a strategic platform that signals a shift from a product-focused model towards experience-led engagement — and one that Electrolux intends to replicate across other Asian markets.

Sustainability as a business strategy

On sustainability, Electrolux has made notable progress. The group met its 2025 science-based climate target three years early, in 2022, achieving an 80% reduction in absolute emissions from its own operations and a 25% reduction in emissions from the use of products sold, both measured against a 2015 baseline.

The company has since raised its ambitions further, announcing a target to increase the share of recycled steel and plastics in its products to 35% by weight by 2030. At the Rayong factory, more than 20% of energy now comes from renewable sources including solar, and the facility has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill certification — meaning less than 1% of factory waste is sent to landfill.

Kuan framed sustainability not as a compliance exercise but as a core business strategy.

"Sustainability must be practical and connected to consumer needs," he said. "That is how we make 'Better Living' meaningful in Asia."

Looking ahead

Over the next three to five years, Kuan said Electrolux aims to further strengthen its position as one of Asia’s most trusted premium home appliance brands by strengthening brand consideration, accelerating direct-to-consumer engagement, and building a connected ecosystem spanning the full consumer journey.

"Success goes beyond growth," he said. "It is about how effectively we turn innovation into meaningful everyday experiences, build long-term trust with our consumers, and earn their advocacy. Ultimately, we want to be a brand that households actively choose and recommend — ideally becoming a part of every home across the region."