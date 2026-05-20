Electrolux Expands Experience-Led Growth Strategy Across Asia

The Swedish appliance company is strengthening consumer experiences strategy and direct-to-consumer capabilities in Asia, with Thailand playing an important strategic role in the region.
Electrolux is intensifying its push into Asia's premium market, opening a new Experience Centre in Bangkok as part of a broader strategy to deepen consumer engagement, accelerate direct-to-consumer sales, and embed sustainability across its operations in the region.
Caleb Kuan, Vice President, Commercial Area Asia, Electrolux Group, outlined the company’s ambitions in an exclusive interview with The Nation, describing Asia as one of the world’s most dynamic markets, where rising consumer sophistication, the rapid growth of e-commerce, and shifting lifestyle expectations are reshaping demand for home appliances.
"Consumers across Asia are becoming more informed, connected, and design-conscious," Kuan said. "They are looking beyond basic functionality and placing greater emphasis on quality of life, wellbeing, and sustainability."
Evolving consumer expectations in Asia
While value-driven demand remains important across many Asian markets, premiumisation continues to accelerate, particularly in urban centres where consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine design, performance, convenience, and long-term value.
At the same time, the consumer journey is evolving rapidly. In many Asian markets, more than half of appliance sales now come through e-commerce channels, while social commerce platforms continue gaining momentum.
In response, Electrolux is strengthening its omnichannel and direct-to-consumer capabilities, building closer engagement with consumers through digital platforms, retail partnerships, and more experience-led approaches.
Experience-led growth and consumer engagement
With more than 100 years of global experience and over 48 years in Asia and Thailand, Kuan said Electrolux continues to differentiate itself through a combination of trusted heritage, Scandinavian design, meaningful innovation, sustainability, and deep consumer insight.
“Consumers today expect more than product performance alone. They are increasingly looking for intuitive, human-centric experiences that fit naturally into modern living. Our products across key categories currently average consumer ratings of more than 4.7 stars,” he said.
Electrolux's latest product launches reflect this positioning. Its UltimateCare laundry range can wash a full load in 45 minutes at 30°C, extending fabric life while reducing energy consumption. Its new kitchen range pairs Scandinavian aesthetics with intuitive technology designed to simplify cooking while improving food quality.
AI at the centre of product development
Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly central role in Electrolux's product strategy. The company's AI TasteAssist technology can analyse online recipes and translate them into optimised cooking settings — automatically adjusting temperature, timing, and mode.
A CookSmart Touch Display guides users through cooking step by step. In laundry, sensor-based AI adapts wash cycles based on load size and fabric type, improving efficiency without compromising results.
Kuan was clear that for Electrolux, AI is a means to an end — making technology more intuitive and useful in everyday life rather than a feature in itself.
The company is also adapting its designs for Asia's rapidly ageing populations. As markets including Thailand transition into multi-generational households, Electrolux is focusing on clearer interfaces, ergonomic design, and simplified controls that reduce physical effort — features Kuan described as "no longer niche considerations" but mainstream expectations.
Thailand: regional hub and its strategic role in Asia
Thailand occupies a pivotal position in Electrolux's Asia strategy. The company's manufacturing facility in Rayong serves both local and global markets, and the country functions as a regional commercial hub for consumer engagement, omnichannel development, and experience-led retail innovation.
The newly opened Electrolux Experience Centre in Bangkok is central to this approach. The space brings together the company's Taste, Care, and Wellbeing product ranges in a modern environment where consumers can interact directly with Electrolux solutions. Kuan described it as a strategic platform that signals a shift from a product-focused model towards experience-led engagement — and one that Electrolux intends to replicate across other Asian markets.
Sustainability as a business strategy
On sustainability, Electrolux has made notable progress. The group met its 2025 science-based climate target three years early, in 2022, achieving an 80% reduction in absolute emissions from its own operations and a 25% reduction in emissions from the use of products sold, both measured against a 2015 baseline.
The company has since raised its ambitions further, announcing a target to increase the share of recycled steel and plastics in its products to 35% by weight by 2030. At the Rayong factory, more than 20% of energy now comes from renewable sources including solar, and the facility has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill certification — meaning less than 1% of factory waste is sent to landfill.
Kuan framed sustainability not as a compliance exercise but as a core business strategy.
"Sustainability must be practical and connected to consumer needs," he said. "That is how we make 'Better Living' meaningful in Asia."
Looking ahead
Over the next three to five years, Kuan said Electrolux aims to further strengthen its position as one of Asia’s most trusted premium home appliance brands by strengthening brand consideration, accelerating direct-to-consumer engagement, and building a connected ecosystem spanning the full consumer journey.
"Success goes beyond growth," he said. "It is about how effectively we turn innovation into meaningful everyday experiences, build long-term trust with our consumers, and earn their advocacy. Ultimately, we want to be a brand that households actively choose and recommend — ideally becoming a part of every home across the region."