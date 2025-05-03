Smart Kitchens enter Thai homes for future lifestyles

Technology is no longer confined to the office desk — it's making its way into our dining tables and home kitchens. A quiet but powerful trend is emerging, one that's not just luxurious, but also smart and sustainable. It goes by an increasingly familiar name: the Smart Kitchen.

The kitchen is no longer just a place to cook. It's evolving into a command centre for health and lifestyle, transforming the way Thai households experience cooking — making it easier, smarter, and safer. With the integration of AI, IoT, and automation into everyday appliances, the Smart Kitchen is quickly becoming a reality for many, not just a distant concept.

According to the Thailand Smart Home Market Outlook 2025–2031, by 2030, a large number of Thai households are expected to upgrade from traditional kitchens to smart ones. This shift is driven by the preferences of modern consumers who prioritise wellness, convenience, and technology.