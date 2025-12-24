Operations continue in Sa Kaeo; Poipet military targets hit

1) Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district

Thai forces have seized and secured the area, established defensive positions, and used supporting fire to maintain control.

Cambodian forces have continued to resist with supporting fire, particularly BM-21 rocket attacks.

2) Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district

Thai forces have seized and secured the area, established defensive positions, and used supporting fire to maintain control.

Cambodian forces have continued to resist with supporting fire, particularly BM-21 rocket attacks.

3) Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district

The command said Cambodian forces have reinforced their positions and continued attacks using artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets.

Thai forces are operating with caution and returning fire to regain and fully secure control of the area.