Operations continue in Sa Kaeo; Poipet military targets hit

The First Army Area Command issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation on Wednesday (December 24) in Sa Kaeo province, marking the 17th day of countermeasures and sovereignty defence operations.
The command said operations continue across three frontline sectors along the Sa Kaeo border, where the terrain is largely open and lacks strong defensive positions or solid cover, making it vulnerable to attack. It also accused Cambodian forces of using civilian areas as military positions to launch attacks on Thai forces.
1) Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district
Thai forces have seized and secured the area, established defensive positions, and used supporting fire to maintain control.
Cambodian forces have continued to resist with supporting fire, particularly BM-21 rocket attacks.
2) Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district
Thai forces have seized and secured the area, established defensive positions, and used supporting fire to maintain control.
Cambodian forces have continued to resist with supporting fire, particularly BM-21 rocket attacks.
3) Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district
The command said Cambodian forces have reinforced their positions and continued attacks using artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets.
Thai forces are operating with caution and returning fire to regain and fully secure control of the area.
It added that operations against Cambodian military targets in the Poipet area remain ongoing, with clearly defined targets including military positions, ammunition depots, sniper locations, indirect-fire weapon sites, and related installations and communications systems used to attack Thai forces.
The command said the operations aim to neutralise these threats while ensuring responses remain proportionate and minimise impacts on uninvolved civilians, in line with international law.