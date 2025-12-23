Clashes continue as BM-21 rockets hit Chong An Ma–Ta Kwai: 2nd Army Area

The Second Army Area’s operations centre issued an update on the Thai–Cambodian border situation at 5pm on Tuesday (December 23).

In the Chong An Ma area, Thai forces carried out proactive operations under an offensive plan, conducting clearance, establishing positions, and reinforcing security at designated objectives.

Across the Sam Tae – Don Tuan – Phu Phi – Satta Som – Phnom Prasit So – Chong Ta Thao axis, Cambodian forces used mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets to strike Thai forward positions.

Thai forces returned fire and used artillery to destroy multiple targets.