Clashes continue as BM-21 rockets hit Chong An Ma–Ta Kwai: 2nd Army Area

The Second Army Area’s operations centre issued an update on the Thai–Cambodian border situation at 5pm on Tuesday (December 23).
In the Chong An Ma area, Thai forces carried out proactive operations under an offensive plan, conducting clearance, establishing positions, and reinforcing security at designated objectives.
Across the Sam Tae – Don Tuan – Phu Phi – Satta Som – Phnom Prasit So – Chong Ta Thao axis, Cambodian forces used mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets to strike Thai forward positions.
Thai forces returned fire and used artillery to destroy multiple targets.
In the Pha Mo I Daeng – Huai Ta Maria area, intermittent clashes continued.
Cambodian forces employed small arms, mortars, recoilless rifles and artillery, with impacts reported in rubber plantations and around Ban Sam Meng and Ban Phumisorn, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket.
Thai forces responded using mortars, drone-dropped munitions and artillery, including counter-battery fire and strikes aimed at cutting Cambodian supply routes.
In the Phu Makuea and Phlan Hin Paet Kon areas, Cambodian forces fired rockets, including BM-21, with multiple rounds landing around Phu Makuea’s summit and the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area.
Thai forces conducted counter-battery artillery fire.
A large drone was also detected flying from the Phu Makuea side towards Pha Mo I Daeng.
In the Khana area, Thai forces focused on consolidating security, strengthening and improving defensive positions, and maintaining deployments in the area.
In the Ta Kwai area, Thai forces conducted reconnaissance and clearance operations, established security, and held positions on key objectives.
Cambodian forces continued firing BM-21 rockets towards Thai positions in the Hill 350 and Ta Kwai areas.
The Second Army Area said it would take all measures to the fullest extent to defend Thailand’s independence and sovereignty, stressing its determination to safeguard the nation’s security with honour and dignity.