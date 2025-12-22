Cambodia claims Thai boxing superstar ‘Buakaw’ is a Cambodian citizen

The Royal Thai Army said Cambodian information operations have used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a fake passport image of Thai boxing superstar Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek, in an apparent attempt to convince Thais that he is a Cambodian citizen.

The Army Military Force Facebook page posted the fake passport image on December 20, saying it was part of a Cambodian IO effort to mislead the public.

The page added that the Cambodian IO also claimed Sombat had never fought Cambodian Muay Thai and kickboxing opponents because he did not want to hurt “fellow Cambodians”.