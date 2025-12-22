Cambodia claims Thai boxing superstar ‘Buakaw’ is a Cambodian citizen

The Royal Thai Army said Cambodian information operations have used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a fake passport image of Thai boxing superstar Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek, in an apparent attempt to convince Thais that he is a Cambodian citizen.
The Army Military Force Facebook page posted the fake passport image on December 20, saying it was part of a Cambodian IO effort to mislead the public.
The page added that the Cambodian IO also claimed Sombat had never fought Cambodian Muay Thai and kickboxing opponents because he did not want to hurt “fellow Cambodians”.
The Army Military Force page said the Cambodian IO further criticised Buakaw as ungrateful to his “motherland”, alleging he was Cambodian but claimed to be Thai. It added that the posts suggested he might be able to deceive others, but could not deceive himself.
On the same day, Sombat’s Facebook page, Banchamek Gym, shared the Army Military Force post, writing: “Don’t tell me you believe it.”
The page also asked readers to click “haha” if they did not believe it, and “wow” if they did.
No one clicked “wow”, while more than 1,600 users reacted with “haha” and about 550 clicked “like”.