National Parks of Thailand urges action to restore seas on World Whale Day

Jinda Srisuppatpong, Director of the Marine National Park Management Division at the National Parks of Thailand, said that over the past several months, there have been more reports of Bryde’s whales being sighted in the Gulf of Thailand, especially in Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park.

He said this is a positive sign that Thailand’s marine ecosystem remains abundant, with sufficient food sources for these whales.

Bryde’s whale is the most commonly sighted in Thai waters.

It is about 12–15 metres long and feeds on anchovies and plankton.

The fact that Bryde’s whales choose to live and forage in the Gulf of Thailand shows that the area remains productive, as whales require large quantities of food each day.

Besides Bryde’s whales, Thai seas are also home to false killer whales, which are found in the Andaman Sea, especially around the Similan Islands and the Surin Islands, as well as Omura’s whale, a rare whale species that was only recognised as a distinct species relatively recently.