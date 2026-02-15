TB outbreak: Malaysia records 503 new cases

In a statement issued on Sunday (Feb 15), the Health Ministry said the latest detections brought the cumulative number of tuberculosis cases to 2,571 across the country.

The breakdown of cases shows that Sabah recorded the highest number with 614 cases, accounting for 23.88 per cent of the total reported. This was followed by Selangor with 476 cases (18.51 per cent) and Sarawak with 257 cases (10.00 per cent).

Johor ranked next with 233 cases (9.06 per cent), while the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded 202 cases (7.86 per cent). Penang registered 148 cases (5.76 per cent), followed by Kedah with 144 cases (5.60 per cent) and Perak with 127 cases (4.94 per cent).