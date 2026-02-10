Construction of houses of worship is subject to the law, says Malaysia PM Anwar

He said local authorities have the prerogative to act, including removing places of worship constructed on land to which they have no legal right.

He pointed out that the construction of places of worship is subject to the law.

“I do not allow houses of worship that do not abide by the rule.

“If the land belongs to someone else, how can we build a place of worship there?

“That would amount to seizing another person’s land,” he said at the National Unity Ministry’s monthly assembly.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia is governed by law, and that leaders should set a good example when they speak about the issue.

“One person wanted to demolish it, and another wanted to defend it.

“This is a country that practises the rule of law; if you want to negotiate, negotiate nicely.

“Don’t insult and slander.

“Follow the rules,” he added.

Anwar said even in other countries, including India and China, authorities do not allow any illegal houses of worship or temples to be built on unapproved sites.