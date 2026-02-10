Construction of houses of worship is subject to the law, says Malaysia PM Anwar

He said local authorities have the prerogative to act, including removing places of worship constructed on land to which they have no legal right.
He pointed out that the construction of places of worship is subject to the law.
“I do not allow houses of worship that do not abide by the rule.
“If the land belongs to someone else, how can we build a place of worship there?
“That would amount to seizing another person’s land,” he said at the National Unity Ministry’s monthly assembly.
The Prime Minister said Malaysia is governed by law, and that leaders should set a good example when they speak about the issue.
“One person wanted to demolish it, and another wanted to defend it.
“This is a country that practises the rule of law; if you want to negotiate, negotiate nicely.
“Don’t insult and slander.
“Follow the rules,” he added.
Anwar said even in other countries, including India and China, authorities do not allow any illegal houses of worship or temples to be built on unapproved sites.
The Prime Minister recalled a case where devotees had urged the government to reconsider permitting a house of worship to operate because it had a 200-year history of being situated under a tree that was deemed holy.
“Just because the temple is under the tree, it is not an excuse to have it approved,” he said.
Anwar also hit out at a former minister for taking advantage of the issue by stoking racial flames.
“Some claimed that Hindus are not allowed to practise their religion in Malaysia.
“They also claimed that Hindus are murdered,” he said.
He said such allegations should not be allowed as they question the Federal Constitution and have the potential to inflame racial sentiments and undermine national harmony.
Anwar said all parties should refrain from interfering in the management of religious affairs or touching on inter-communal sensitivities in the country.
He said misunderstandings may continue to arise in a multiracial society, but they would not become a problem if handled prudently and with mutual respect.
“Misunderstandings will inevitably occur to some extent, and that is not the issue.
“The problem arises when we take the view that only our perspective is right, and that those who differ must be attacked, insulted or vilified,” he said.
The Prime Minister also said that the country must remain vigilant and be protected from any threats posed by extremist ideologies that could lead to division.
Citing the growing prevalence of fascism, racism and Islamophobia globally, particularly in Western countries, he said the rise of such ideologies should not be taken lightly as they are also spreading among educated segments of society.
Anwar said it is shocking that such beliefs are gaining traction among the educated.
“They are not ignorant and stupid. But how is it possible for a wise and intelligent person to take such an attitude?” he said.
Anwar said that if the country is peaceful and stable, the government is able to focus on national and regional development.
“Only with stable politics, a strong economy and the right policies, we can attract foreign investments,” he added.
Asianews Network