SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok Unveils The Ledger Room

Bangkok, 26 January 2026 — SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok proudly announces the opening of The Ledger Room, an intimate cigar and whiskey bar located on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Designed as a sanctuary for discerning guests, The Ledger Room introduces a new chapter in refined leisure—where legacy is felt, not displayed.

Tucked above Sukhumvit Soi 24, The Ledger Room is a high-rise retreat with the soul of a forgotten barroom and the posture of a private club. Darker corners, considered comfort, and deliberate design replace excess and spectacle. This is a space shaped by restraint, ritual, and intention—created for those who value discretion over display.

The venue officially opened its doors on January 23 with an exclusive, invitation-only evening for select partners, collaborators, and industry leaders. Guests were welcomed to explore the walk-in humidor, curated whiskey selections, and signature house rituals, while enjoying complimentary food and beverages throughout the evening.