SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok Unveils The Ledger Room

Bangkok, 26 January 2026 — SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok proudly announces the opening of The Ledger Room, an intimate cigar and whiskey bar located on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Designed as a sanctuary for discerning guests, The Ledger Room introduces a new chapter in refined leisure—where legacy is felt, not displayed.
Tucked above Sukhumvit Soi 24, The Ledger Room is a high-rise retreat with the soul of a forgotten barroom and the posture of a private club. Darker corners, considered comfort, and deliberate design replace excess and spectacle. This is a space shaped by restraint, ritual, and intention—created for those who value discretion over display.
The venue officially opened its doors on January 23 with an exclusive, invitation-only evening for select partners, collaborators, and industry leaders. Guests were welcomed to explore the walk-in humidor, curated whiskey selections, and signature house rituals, while enjoying complimentary food and beverages throughout the evening.
Opening remarks were delivered by Markus Hesse, Cluster General Manager of SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok and SKYVIEW Resort Phuket, who expressed his gratitude to the hotel’s owners, Khun Vikromjit Sachdev and Khun Channarong Sachdev, for their continued support and vision.
Remarks were followed by Alexander Eaton, Director & Co-Founder of Resolute Hotels & Resorts, highlighting the concept behind The Ledger Room and its place within SKYVIEW’s evolving lifestyle portfolio.
The evening also recognized the contributions of Martin Loving, Director of Culinary Service at SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok, who has been instrumental in bringing The Ledger Room to life alongside the hotel’s Food & Beverage and operations teams.
Open to the public, The Ledger Room also introduces a tiered membership program designed for guests seeking a more private and personalized experience. Membership is built around Ledger Credit—an internal currency redeemable for curated pours, cigars, and bespoke experiences within the room.
Members enjoy exclusive privileges such as:
Three distinct tiers—The Seal, The Key, and The Reserve—offer varying levels of access, ritual, and recognition, each crafted with intention rather than excess.
“The Ledger Room is not about being seen,” said Markus Hesse. “It’s about presence. It’s about slowing down, honoring ritual, and creating a space where every detail has meaning.”
With its carefully curated whiskey library, premium cigars, and understated atmosphere, The Ledger Room sets a new benchmark for cigar and whiskey lounges in Bangkok—one rooted in legacy, discretion, and timeless indulgence.
The Ledger is now open.
About Skyview Hotel Bangkok
Skyview Hotel Bangkok is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Bangkok’s dynamic EM District. Offering world-class accommodations, exceptional dining, and elegant event spaces, the hotel is dedicated to providing exceptional service and an unforgettable experience for both business and leisure travelers.
Bookings and Inquiries:
For dining reservations, please contact our team:
Call: 02-011-1111
Email: [email protected]
https://skyviewhotel.com/