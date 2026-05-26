TOA celebrates success of global basketball event ‘NBA Rising Stars Invitational’

TOA, Thailand and Southeast Asia’s No. 1 leader in the paint, construction chemicals and building materials industries, has staged another major milestone for Thai basketball by hosting the “NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA” for the first time in Thailand.

The competition was organised to find Thailand’s rising basketball stars to represent the country at the “NBA Rising Stars Invitational” in Singapore.

A major highlight was the appearance of DeAndre Jordan, the legendary centre from the New Orleans Pelicans, 2023 NBA champion and alley-oop icon, who met sports fans up close.

The event was also elevated into a full Sport Entertainment experience, featuring mini-concerts by MILLI, CIR*CRL and BENZ Khaokhwan, as well as special performances by CU Performance and Next Idol Academy at CU Sports Complex, Chulalongkorn University, on May 23-24, 2026.

The event reflected TOA’s commitment to supporting the potential of Thai youth and continuously helping push Thai sport onto the international stage.

Throughout the two-day tournament, the atmosphere was intense, with fierce matches between eight youth basketball teams from across the country.

The girls’ teams competing in the tournament were Wat Noi Noppakhun School, Debsirin Samut Prakan School, Assumption College Thonburi and Bualuang Wittayakhom School.

The boys’ teams were Kanchanapisek Wittayalai Chaiyaphum School, Ratchaburi Municipal Demonstration School, Nonthaburi Wittayalai School and Tha Kham Pittayakhom School.

All teams gave their best on court, from the knockout qualifying rounds on May 23, 2026, through to the finals on May 24, 2026.