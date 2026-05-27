CP AXTRA Partners with Ayala to Strengthen Mall Development and Asset Management

Through its consumer retail and mall arms, ACx Holdings Corporation (“ACx”) and AyalaLand Malls, Inc (“ALMI”), the partnership will also unlock greater shared value from CP AXTRA’s mall assets nationwide.

Under the agreement, ACx and ALMI will share methodologies and best practices in mall asset operations, leasing strategy and project development to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and maximize the long-term value of CP AXTRA's land and assets, initially focusing on seven key stores of Makro. The parties will also explore future investment opportunities related to mall and asset development in Thailand, alongside collaborative initiatives for the development of new sites and the redevelopment of existing CP AXTRA sites across the country. This is the third agreement signed between CP AXTRA and Ayala, underscoring the strong partnership and continued collaboration between the two groups, following their previous agreements to operate Makro in the Philippines and expand regional business opportunities.

"This agreement with Ayala allows us to combine CP AXTRA's deep understanding of the Thai retail market with Ayala's decades of experience in developing and leasing shopping mall spaces. By applying proven methodologies to our Makro mall, we aim to elevate the standards of the retail environment we offer, not only improving the experience for our shoppers and tenants, but also fostering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our asset and the surrounding community," said Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited.