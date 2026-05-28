WHAUP Reports Strong Q1/2026 Performance with 35% Profit Growth to THB 303 Million

However, during the first quarter of this year, the company recognized a share of loss from investments in the power business amounting to THB 140 million, mainly due to the near-quarter-long maintenance shutdown of the GHECO-One power plant. However, the maintenance has now been completed, and the plant resumed operations at the end of March.

Mr. Akarin added that the company continues to closely monitor developments regarding the government’s Power Development Plan (PDP) and the liberalization of electricity trading through the Direct PPA framework, both of which are expected to become clearer during the third and fourth quarters of the year. These developments are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the company going forward.

Furthermore, on 22 April 2026, the shareholders’ meeting approved a dividend payment for the 2025 operating results at a rate of THB 0.2525 per share. This includes an interim dividend of THB 0.0600 per share already paid on 11 December 2025, and an additional dividend payment of THB 0.1925 per share scheduled for payment on 18 May 2026.

Most recently, WHAUP successfully completed its first bond issuance for 2026, with a total value of THB 4 billion offered to institutional and high-net-worth investors. The issuance included THB 1 billion in Green Bonds. The offerings received overwhelming investor interest and was oversubscribed, reflecting confidence in the company’s strong financial position and stable operating cash flow, as well as its commitment to ESG principles through environmentally friendly projects that meet the needs of industrial customers. This aligns with the company’s goal of becoming a leading utilities and power provider contributing to Thailand’s sustainable economic development.