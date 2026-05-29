“Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026” Global Proposal Campaign Launched, Inviting the World to Co-create a New Paradigm for Healthier Futures

Under this year’s theme, “Designing Healthier Futures Together,” the initiative invites government agencies, legal entities, enterprises, and institutions worldwide to submit innovative application proposals that integrate Taiwan’s strengths in smart healthcare, sports technology, and high-end bicycles to create health solutions that can be implemented internationally and co-create a new Paradigm for healthier futures.

The launch press conference for this year’s campaign was held on May 27. During the event, the Director General of TITA, William Liu, stated that “Healthy Taiwan” is one of the government’s key policy visions. To continue promoting Taiwan’s image as a healthy, innovative, and dynamic industrial powerhouse on the global stage, the “Go Healthy with Taiwan” Global Proposal Campaign has been launched once again. Through a comprehensively upgraded campaign, the initiative aims to generate demonstrative and multiplier effects, positioning Taiwan as the preferred global partner for health solutions. In addition, at the Taiwan Expo in Poland this June, organized by TITA, the top three winning teams from the 2025 campaign will be invited to share their collaboration experiences.