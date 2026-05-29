Osotspa ranks third globally for sustainability, using Smart Factory to drive ESG

According to the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Osotspa achieved a major milestone by ranking third globally among 76 companies in the beverage industry. The achievement reflects the company’s outstanding operational capability through its Smart Factory model, an advanced innovation that turns data management into a key force for driving business. It also confirms Osotspa’s commitment to building truly sustainable growth at the structural level of the organisation.



Data transparency: A new benchmark for becoming a globally sustainable organisation

The key factor that sets Osotspa apart is data transparency. The company places strong emphasis on openly and straightforwardly disclosing its actual operating results. It has achieved all five key issues under its first-phase sustainability targets for 2019–2025, integrating ESG principles into its business strategy and gaining international recognition.

In the S&P Global – DJSI Yearbook 2025, Osotspa scored 86 out of 100, ranking third globally in the beverage industry and reinforcing its status as a Yearbook member for the fourth consecutive year.

For SET ESG Ratings, Osotspa received the highest “AAA” rating in the agro and food industry group and was selected as a sustainable stock for the fifth consecutive year. Over the past five years, OSP’s ESG score has grown sharply by 29.6%, with the company most recently achieving a perfect 100/100 score in the environmental dimension.

For CDP Climate Change, Osotspa received a B score, reflecting its systematic management of climate-related risks. It is one of only 31 companies out of 516 in Thailand to pass this rigorous assessment.