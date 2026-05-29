Osotspa ranks third globally for sustainability, using Smart Factory to drive ESG

According to the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Osotspa achieved a major milestone by ranking third globally among 76 companies in the beverage industry. The achievement reflects the company’s outstanding operational capability through its Smart Factory model, an advanced innovation that turns data management into a key force for driving business. It also confirms Osotspa’s commitment to building truly sustainable growth at the structural level of the organisation.
The key factor that sets Osotspa apart is data transparency. The company places strong emphasis on openly and straightforwardly disclosing its actual operating results. It has achieved all five key issues under its first-phase sustainability targets for 2019–2025, integrating ESG principles into its business strategy and gaining international recognition.
In the S&P Global – DJSI Yearbook 2025, Osotspa scored 86 out of 100, ranking third globally in the beverage industry and reinforcing its status as a Yearbook member for the fourth consecutive year.
For SET ESG Ratings, Osotspa received the highest “AAA” rating in the agro and food industry group and was selected as a sustainable stock for the fifth consecutive year. Over the past five years, OSP’s ESG score has grown sharply by 29.6%, with the company most recently achieving a perfect 100/100 score in the environmental dimension.
For CDP Climate Change, Osotspa received a B score, reflecting its systematic management of climate-related risks. It is one of only 31 companies out of 516 in Thailand to pass this rigorous assessment.
Smart Factory innovation: Technology driving efficiency and stronger results: Behind the transparent and verifiable figures is Osotspa’s transformation into a Smart Factory, using AI, machine learning and IoT to manage resources in real time, improve operational efficiency and deliver results beyond its targets.
Energy & climate management: The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions under Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 44.46% per revenue, compared with the 2022 base year. This was almost three times higher than its original target of 15%.
Water management: The company reduced water use in the production process by 38.78% per revenue, compared with the 2018 base year, exceeding its target of 35%.
Osotspa’s success does not stop inside its factories. The company has extended its impact to society and business partners through the development of products containing less than 6% sugar to support consumer health. It has also maintained a perfect score of 100 on human rights for four consecutive years and supported more than 1,007 suppliers and smallholder farmers to grow together.
Mookda Pairatchavet, Chief Executive Officer of Osotspa Public Company Limited, said: “Being ranked among the global top three in the beverage industry by S&P Global is Osotspa’s greatest pride. It confirms that we conduct business with international standards that are transparent and genuinely verifiable.
“The data we disclose demonstrates our genuine commitment to addressing environmental and social issues. After exceeding expectations under our first-phase targets, we are ready to move forward into phase two, from 2026 to 2030, with a focus on the circular economy and intensive waste management, as we move steadily towards our Net Zero target by 2050.”
Osotspa continues to move forward as a model Thai organisation proving to the world that true sustainability must be measurable, backed by clear data, and capable of rising gracefully to the forefront of the global stage.