Three nations discuss Japan's Mogami frigate partnership

"This is a highly significant opportunity for the prosperity, peace, and stability of the Indo-Pacific region," said Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Meeting alongside his Australian and New Zealand counterparts, Richard Marles and Chris Penk, Koizumi emphasised that New Zealand’s adoption of the upgraded Mogami would drastically enhance military interoperability among the three nations.

Following the meeting, Koizumi revealed that Tokyo aims to fast-track negotiations with Wellington to secure a formal pact on transferring defence equipment and technology.