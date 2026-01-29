Myanmar Navy hails 3,500-ton frigate build

He made the remarks at the graduation parade of Naval Junior Officer Courses No. 85 (Administration), No. 59 (Engineering), and the Women Naval Officer Course No. 10, held on Tuesday morning (January 27) at the Naval Training Command Headquarters parade ground in Thanlyin.
The admiral highlighted that the Naval Training Command has successfully produced a new generation of junior officers for both the Navy and the nation.
He noted that trainees received both classroom instruction and extensive practical training, including afloat training aboard naval vessels, participation in overseas voyages, and maritime operations.
He stressed the importance of continuous learning, leadership development, and adherence to the Navy’s 16 leadership principles, stating that leadership is built through discipline, effort, and experience.
He also reaffirmed that the Navy will continue constructing necessary vessels to strengthen its capabilities.
The Commander-in-Chief added that naval personnel, including female officers, are being trained to meet the physical and mental demands of harsh maritime conditions.
He further said the Navy is carrying out operational, security, and transport duties alongside the Army and Air Force, particularly in Rakhine State and along the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers.
During the ceremony, outstanding graduates from each course were presented with awards. After the parade, the admiral met award recipients and their families and later attended a graduation dinner, where entertainment programs were performed by military music groups.
