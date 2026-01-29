Myanmar Navy hails 3,500-ton frigate build

He made the remarks at the graduation parade of Naval Junior Officer Courses No. 85 (Administration), No. 59 (Engineering), and the Women Naval Officer Course No. 10, held on Tuesday morning (January 27) at the Naval Training Command Headquarters parade ground in Thanlyin.

The admiral highlighted that the Naval Training Command has successfully produced a new generation of junior officers for both the Navy and the nation.

He noted that trainees received both classroom instruction and extensive practical training, including afloat training aboard naval vessels, participation in overseas voyages, and maritime operations.