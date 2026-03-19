Upper Thailand swelters as temperatures climb to 39°C; Bangkok faces 10% thunderstorm chance

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will be hot by day over the next 24 hours, with isolated thunderstorms mainly in the lower North, Central region and the East as a heat low draws in moist southerly winds. Highs could reach 39°C, while Bangkok has a 10% chance of thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thunderstorms will still occur, mainly across the lower North, the Central region, and the East. The department said a heat low is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the region. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in the heat and beware of thunderstorm hazards.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are generally light, with waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand is expected to be moderate, as ventilation remains at a moderate level.

Upper Thailand swelters as temperatures climb to 39°C; Bangkok faces 10% thunderstorm chance

Forecast: 6:00pm today to 6:00pm tomorrow

North: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

  • Low 17-24°C, high 33-39°C
  • South-westerly winds 5-15 km/h

Northeast: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

  • Low 20-24°C, high 36-38°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h

Central: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.

  • Low 23-25°C, high 36-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h

East: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

  • Low 23-26°C, high 32-37°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

  • Low 22-26°C, high 32-37°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

  • Low 23-25°C, high 34-36°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area.

  • Low 25-27°C, high 34-37°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h
     
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