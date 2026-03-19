Upper Thailand swelters as temperatures climb to 39°C; Bangkok faces 10% thunderstorm chance

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thunderstorms will still occur, mainly across the lower North, the Central region, and the East. The department said a heat low is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the region. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in the heat and beware of thunderstorm hazards.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are generally light, with waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand is expected to be moderate, as ventilation remains at a moderate level.