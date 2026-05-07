Oil Fund deficit hits ฿63bn as Thailand holds energy prices

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund was ฿63.44 billion in deficit as of May 7, 2026, as the government continued using the mechanism to support domestic energy prices amid volatile global oil markets.

The Energy Ministry reported the latest domestic and international energy situation, diesel reserves and sales, and the position of the Oil Fuel Fund on May 7.

The ministry said tensions in the Middle East had recently shown signs of easing significantly after reports that the United States and Iran were moving closer to an agreement to end the war.

Iranian authorities are now considering the proposal and are expected to respond soon. A deal could allow energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to become safe again and may also open the way for sanctions to be lifted.

However, the situation remains fragile, as the US leader has warned of stronger attacks if negotiations fail.