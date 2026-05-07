Argentina hunts source of hantavirus outbreak on Antarctic cruise

Argentina is working urgently to trace the source of a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius, a cruise ship that had travelled to Antarctica, amid concern that some passengers had already returned to their home countries, including the United States.

The World Health Organisation has said the overall public health risk remains low, but passengers and crew are still being monitored closely.

The Guardian reported that Argentine officials and public health experts are investigating whether Argentina, where the Antarctic voyage began, was the original source of the infections on the Dutch-flagged cruise ship.

WHO data shows Argentina has consistently recorded the highest rate of hantavirus infection in Latin America. Argentina’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that 101 hantavirus cases had been found since June 2025, almost double the number recorded a year earlier.

The strain detected on the ship was the Andes virus, a South American strain that can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS. Argentina’s Health Ministry said nearly one-third of infected patients had died from the disease over the past year.