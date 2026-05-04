Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak in Atlantic under WHO watch

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is supporting and monitoring a public health event on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean after one laboratory-confirmed case of hantavirus and five additional suspected cases were detected.
Latest information shows that, among the six people affected, three have died, while one patient is in critical condition and receiving treatment in an intensive care unit in South Africa.
The WHO said detailed investigations are under way, including further laboratory testing, epidemiological inquiries and virus sequencing to identify details of the infection and assess the possible spread of the disease.
Medical care and support are also being provided to passengers and crew on board the vessel in an effort to control health risks and limit any wider impact.
Hantavirus is generally linked to exposure to environments contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rodents. Although rare, the WHO has warned that the virus may spread from person to person in some cases and can cause severe respiratory illness, requiring close monitoring and a rapid response.
As part of urgent measures, the WHO is coordinating with member states and the ship’s operators to arrange the medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers from the vessel. A full public health risk assessment is also being carried out for all remaining passengers and crew on board.
The WHO said it had alerted the national focal points of member states under the International Health Regulations and was preparing to issue a disease outbreak news update to inform the public.
The situation is being closely watched because it involves a severe infectious disease in the confined setting of a cruise ship, where transmission risks can be heightened and strict public health controls are required.