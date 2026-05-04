Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak in Atlantic under WHO watch

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is supporting and monitoring a public health event on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean after one laboratory-confirmed case of hantavirus and five additional suspected cases were detected.

Latest information shows that, among the six people affected, three have died, while one patient is in critical condition and receiving treatment in an intensive care unit in South Africa.

The WHO said detailed investigations are under way, including further laboratory testing, epidemiological inquiries and virus sequencing to identify details of the infection and assess the possible spread of the disease.

Medical care and support are also being provided to passengers and crew on board the vessel in an effort to control health risks and limit any wider impact.