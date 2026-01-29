DMS confirms no Nipah virus infections, warns against fake news

Social media posts have claimed that the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services (DMS) visited Rajavithi Hospital, with some posts suggesting this was a sign that the Nipah virus had reached Thailand.
In response, the DMS posted on social media to confirm that there are currently no Nipah virus infections in Thailand.
It said the visit was part of preparedness planning, including arrangements for facilities and personnel, and urged the public not to share distorted information or fake news that could cause alarm and confusion.
The Ministry of Public Health also held a briefing on “Nipah Virus Disease” on January 26.
Dr Sophon said the Department of Disease Control was closely monitoring the outbreak situation in India, and that the situation remained unchanged.
India had reported the same total of two confirmed cases, both healthcare workers at the same hospital in Barasat, West Bengal.
For Thailand, he said authorities were continuing to monitor developments closely in coordination with the World Health Organisation.
The Department of Medical Sciences has prepared laboratory testing capacity with results expected within 6–8 hours, while the Department of Medical Services has convened experts to update clinical treatment guidelines for Nipah virus patients.
The briefing also reaffirmed that person-to-person transmission of the Nipah virus is relatively difficult.
In Thailand, about 10% of fruit bats have been found to carry the virus, low compared with findings of around 40–50% in bats in India.
Research has not found Nipah virus infections in pigs or in people living in areas with fruit bats.
Retrospective studies of cerebrospinal fluid samples from encephalitis patients have also never detected Nipah virus.
For people living near bat habitats who are concerned about safety, the guidance includes: