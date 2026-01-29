null

DMS confirms no Nipah virus infections, warns against fake news

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29, 2026

Despite no current cases, Thailand is taking precautionary measures, including monitoring the situation in India, preparing labs for testing, and updating treatment protocols.

  • Thailand's Department of Medical Services has officially confirmed there are no current Nipah virus infections in the country.
  • The confirmation was issued to counter fake news on social media that misinterpreted a health official's hospital visit as a sign of an outbreak.
  • Authorities clarified the visit was part of preparedness planning, and they are urging the public not to share distorted information.
  • As a precaution, Thailand is monitoring the situation in India, has prepared laboratory testing, and updated clinical treatment guidelines.

Social media posts have claimed that the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services (DMS) visited Rajavithi Hospital, with some posts suggesting this was a sign that the Nipah virus had reached Thailand.

In response, the DMS posted on social media to confirm that there are currently no Nipah virus infections in Thailand.

It said the visit was part of preparedness planning, including arrangements for facilities and personnel, and urged the public not to share distorted information or fake news that could cause alarm and confusion.

The Ministry of Public Health also held a briefing on “Nipah Virus Disease” on January 26.

Dr Sophon said the Department of Disease Control was closely monitoring the outbreak situation in India, and that the situation remained unchanged.

India had reported the same total of two confirmed cases, both healthcare workers at the same hospital in Barasat, West Bengal.

For Thailand, he said authorities were continuing to monitor developments closely in coordination with the World Health Organisation.

The Department of Medical Sciences has prepared laboratory testing capacity with results expected within 6–8 hours, while the Department of Medical Services has convened experts to update clinical treatment guidelines for Nipah virus patients.

The briefing also reaffirmed that person-to-person transmission of the Nipah virus is relatively difficult.

In Thailand, about 10% of fruit bats have been found to carry the virus, low compared with findings of around 40–50% in bats in India.

Research has not found Nipah virus infections in pigs or in people living in areas with fruit bats.

Retrospective studies of cerebrospinal fluid samples from encephalitis patients have also never detected Nipah virus.

For people living near bat habitats who are concerned about safety, the guidance includes:

  • Food and drinking-water safety: Do not eat fruit that has fallen or shows bite marks. Wash and peel fruit before eating. Maintain good food hygiene, and manage waste so it does not become a source of infection.
  • Pets and livestock (especially pigs): Avoid raising pigs in areas where bats roost or under trees where bats perch, to prevent bat droppings from falling into pig pens. Do not feed pigs fruit with bite marks. If animals develop respiratory illness or die, notify livestock officers immediately.
  • Protect water sources: Keep household water sources securely covered to prevent contamination from bat droppings and urine.
  • Do not handle bats with bare hands: Do not touch live or dead bats with bare hands. If disposal is necessary, wear gloves and a face mask, bury the carcass, and apply lime.
  • Self-monitoring: If you develop a high fever, headache, drowsiness, confusion, cough, or shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately and report any relevant risk history.
