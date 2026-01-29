DMS confirms no Nipah virus infections, warns against fake news

Social media posts have claimed that the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services (DMS) visited Rajavithi Hospital, with some posts suggesting this was a sign that the Nipah virus had reached Thailand.

In response, the DMS posted on social media to confirm that there are currently no Nipah virus infections in Thailand.

It said the visit was part of preparedness planning, including arrangements for facilities and personnel, and urged the public not to share distorted information or fake news that could cause alarm and confusion.

The Ministry of Public Health also held a briefing on “Nipah Virus Disease” on January 26.

Dr Sophon said the Department of Disease Control was closely monitoring the outbreak situation in India, and that the situation remained unchanged.

India had reported the same total of two confirmed cases, both healthcare workers at the same hospital in Barasat, West Bengal.