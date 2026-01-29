Chanloung siblings to fly Thai flag at Milano Cortina 2026

Karen and Mark Chanloung were raised among the snow-covered slopes of Italy’s Alps, where skiing is part of everyday life.
Yet at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the cross-country siblings will once again compete for Thailand, a country better known for heat and beaches than winter sports.
Born to an Italian mother and a Thai father, the pair grew up in Gressoney-La-Trinité in the Aosta Valley.
They have already represented Thailand at two Winter Games, PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, and are poised to make a third consecutive Olympic appearance, this time returning to the country where their journey began.
Karen, 29, said racing in Italy will make the next Olympics particularly meaningful.
The cross-country events are set to take place in Tesero in Val di Fiemme, a venue she knows from her junior years.
She expects stronger family support this time, including the presence of their grandmother, Ada.
Both athletes were developed within Italy’s highly competitive regional system and initially raced for Italy before switching to Thailand in 2016. The decision, Karen said, was driven by both practical considerations and a personal desire to represent their father’s homeland — and to help establish something new.
Their father, Boonchan Chanloung, has taken on key responsibilities as team manager and technical lead.
Their mother, Maria Vittoria Comune, works as a physiotherapist and has supported them at major competitions.
Mark, 30, is expected to enter multiple endurance races, while Karen is focusing on the women’s 10km.
The pair are also expected to carry Thailand’s flag at the opening ceremony on 6 February, representing a small Thai delegation.
Their Olympic appearances have helped raise Thailand’s profile in winter sports, despite the country’s limited natural conditions and resources for snow-based disciplines.
Since 2018, Thai sports authorities have expanded roller-skiing programmes, using asphalt routes and dedicated circuits to introduce endurance events to young athletes.
Momentum was highlighted in 2024 when Thailand claimed its first Winter Youth Olympic medal, a silver in the women’s monobob at Gangwon, a milestone for a country still developing its winter-sport infrastructure.
Mark, who continues to compete internationally, has also become a mentor to younger Thai skiers, advising on technique and equipment.
He said Thailand’s winter sports federation remains relatively new, with athletes often starting from the basics and needing years to reach international standards.
Still, he argued that Thailand is among the most organised of the so-called “exotic” winter nations, and is moving in the right direction.
