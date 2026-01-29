Chanloung siblings to fly Thai flag at Milano Cortina 2026

Karen and Mark Chanloung were raised among the snow-covered slopes of Italy’s Alps, where skiing is part of everyday life.

Yet at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the cross-country siblings will once again compete for Thailand, a country better known for heat and beaches than winter sports.

Born to an Italian mother and a Thai father, the pair grew up in Gressoney-La-Trinité in the Aosta Valley.

They have already represented Thailand at two Winter Games, PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, and are poised to make a third consecutive Olympic appearance, this time returning to the country where their journey began.