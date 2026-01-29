Thai–Cambodia border dispute tops ASEAN ministers’ retreat agenda

Southeast Asian foreign ministers met on Thursday (January 29) for an informal ASEAN retreat focused on a packed regional agenda, from rising frictions in the South China Sea to Myanmar’s deepening conflict and the continuing Thailand–Cambodia border dispute.

The gathering is intended to map out the bloc’s priorities for the year as the Philippines takes the ASEAN chair.

Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro told counterparts the security landscape is growing tougher and more intertwined, and said Manila would push for a rules-based approach while keeping ASEAN anchored in restraint, dialogue and international law.