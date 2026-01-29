Thai–Cambodia border dispute tops ASEAN ministers’ retreat agenda

Southeast Asian foreign ministers met on Thursday (January 29) for an informal ASEAN retreat focused on a packed regional agenda, from rising frictions in the South China Sea to Myanmar’s deepening conflict and the continuing Thailand–Cambodia border dispute.
The gathering is intended to map out the bloc’s priorities for the year as the Philippines takes the ASEAN chair.
Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro told counterparts the security landscape is growing tougher and more intertwined, and said Manila would push for a rules-based approach while keeping ASEAN anchored in restraint, dialogue and international law.
She said the region continues to face maritime tensions, prolonged internal turmoil and unresolved border and humanitarian issues, and argued the retreat was an opportunity for ministers to align priorities and exchange views on developments affecting the bloc.
The Philippines recently hosted talks involving opponents of Myanmar’s military government as part of efforts to encourage dialogue and support humanitarian assistance.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, triggering protests that were met with a crackdown and fuelling a nationwide conflict involving multiple armed groups.
Manila also wants to advance completion of a long-stalled code of conduct for the South China Sea, where confrontations have intensified in recent years.
