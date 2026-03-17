Thailand heats up as Bangkok braces for isolated thunderstorms

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

Daytime temperatures are rising across the country, while the capital faces a slight chance of thunderstorms as unsettled conditions persist in some areas.

  • Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise across Thailand, with hot weather expected in the upper regions.
  • Bangkok is expected to experience isolated thunderstorms covering approximately 10% of the city area.
  • The maximum temperature in the Bangkok vicinity is predicted to reach between 33-36°C.
  • The weather pattern is caused by a weakening high-pressure system combined with moist southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (March 17) warned that daytime temperatures would rise across Thailand, while people in Bangkok should prepare for thunderstorms covering 10% of the area.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see hot weather during the day, although isolated thunderstorms will remain in some areas, mainly in the lower Central region and the East.

This is because a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China continues to cover the upper Northeast and the South China Sea.

At the same time, southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health due to the hotter weather.

For the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected because easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, and exceed 2 metres in thundery areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (March 17) to 6am Wednesday (March 18)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C.
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.

North region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 18-22°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-38°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature 18-22°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C.
  • Easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 24-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature 35-38°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

East region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 21-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 32-37°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C.
  • From Chumphon northwards: south-easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.
  • From Surat Thani southwards: south-easterly winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C.
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and above 1 metre offshore and in thundery areas.
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