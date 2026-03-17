Thailand heats up as Bangkok braces for isolated thunderstorms

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (March 17) warned that daytime temperatures would rise across Thailand, while people in Bangkok should prepare for thunderstorms covering 10% of the area.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see hot weather during the day, although isolated thunderstorms will remain in some areas, mainly in the lower Central region and the East.

This is because a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China continues to cover the upper Northeast and the South China Sea.