Thailand heats up as Bangkok braces for isolated thunderstorms

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (March 17) warned that daytime temperatures would rise across Thailand, while people in Bangkok should prepare for thunderstorms covering 10% of the area.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see hot weather during the day, although isolated thunderstorms will remain in some areas, mainly in the lower Central region and the East.
This is because a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China continues to cover the upper Northeast and the South China Sea.
At the same time, southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand.
People in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health due to the hotter weather.
For the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected because easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, and exceed 2 metres in thundery areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Bangkok and vicinity
North region
Northeast region
Central region
East region
South region (east coast)
South region (west coast)