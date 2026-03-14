Upper Thailand turns hotter as rain eases, South still sees storms

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast that rain will ease across upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, although isolated thunderstorms are still expected in some areas. At the same time, daytime conditions will become hotter, with temperatures in Bangkok expected to reach 35-37C. The South, meanwhile, will continue to see scattered thunderstorms, with waves remaining elevated in some areas.

Today’s weather forecast says upper Thailand will see less rainfall overall, although isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Hot daytime weather is expected in the Central Plains, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as in the East.

The conditions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while easterly and south-easterly winds continue to prevail over upper Thailand.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to watch out for thunderstorms and to take care of their health as temperatures rise.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast as moderate easterly winds continue to affect the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Dust and haze levels across upper Thailand remain at low to moderate levels because ventilation conditions are still favourable.