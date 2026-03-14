Upper Thailand turns hotter as rain eases, South still sees storms

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast that rain will ease across upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, although isolated thunderstorms are still expected in some areas. At the same time, daytime conditions will become hotter, with temperatures in Bangkok expected to reach 35-37C. The South, meanwhile, will continue to see scattered thunderstorms, with waves remaining elevated in some areas.
Today’s weather forecast says upper Thailand will see less rainfall overall, although isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Hot daytime weather is expected in the Central Plains, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as in the East.
The conditions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while easterly and south-easterly winds continue to prevail over upper Thailand.
Residents in upper Thailand are advised to watch out for thunderstorms and to take care of their health as temperatures rise.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast as moderate easterly winds continue to affect the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Dust and haze levels across upper Thailand remain at low to moderate levels because ventilation conditions are still favourable.
From 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow, the regional forecast is as follows:
North: Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao and Tak. Minimum temperatures will range from 18-23C, with highs of 30-34C. Easterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h.
Northeast: Partly cloudy skies are forecast. Minimum temperatures will range from 17-23C, with highs of 31-35C. North-easterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h.
Central region: Hot weather is expected during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperatures will be 23-26C, with highs of 33-36C. Easterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h.
Bangkok and vicinity: Hot daytime conditions are expected, with minimum temperatures of 26-28C and highs of 35-37C. Easterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h. Current weather data also shows mostly sunny to clear conditions in Bangkok this evening.
East: Hot weather is expected during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperatures will range from 21-27C, with highs of 34-37C. Easterly winds will blow at 15-30km/h. Seas will have waves of around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperatures will be 21-24C, with highs of 33-36C. From Chumphon northwards, easterly winds will blow at 15-30km/h, with waves of around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Surat Thani southwards, easterly winds will strengthen to 15-35km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Current conditions in Surat Thani remain generally partly sunny to clear.
South (west coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27C, with highs of 34-37C. Easterly winds will blow at 15-30km/h. Seas will have waves of around 1 metre, with higher waves offshore and in thundershowers. Current weather in Phuket is generally clear to partly cloudy this evening.