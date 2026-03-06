TMD warns summer storms across 41 provinces; Bangkok rain chance 20%

Thailand weather forecast: 6:00pm today to 6:00pm tomorrow

North: Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun. Minimum 19-25°C, maximum 33-37°C. South-easterly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeast: Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Minimum 18-22°C, maximum 32-34°C. Easterly winds 10-25 km/h.

Central: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-35°C. South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.

East: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Chanthaburi. Minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-36°C. South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-36°C. From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-36°C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places. Minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C. South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.