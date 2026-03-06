TMD warns summer storms across 41 provinces; Bangkok rain chance 20%

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds in some areas, as well as possible lightning in certain locations. This is due to a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing southerly and south-easterly winds that carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand across upper Thailand. At the same time, upper Thailand remains hot, and a convergence line between south-westerly and south-easterly winds is affecting the lower Central region, the East, and the lower Northeast.
People in affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid open spaces, staying under large trees, near buildings and unstable billboards. Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent damage to crops and livestock.
In the South, rainfall is expected to increase, with gusty winds in some places. This is because easterly and south-easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South are strengthening, while westerly winds are affecting the Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Dust and haze accumulation across the North, the Central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East is expected to be moderate to relatively high, due to weak-to-moderate ventilation.
Thailand weather forecast: 6:00pm today to 6:00pm tomorrow
North: Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun. Minimum 19-25°C, maximum 33-37°C. South-easterly winds 5-15 km/h.
Northeast: Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
Minimum 18-22°C, maximum 32-34°C. Easterly winds 10-25 km/h.
Central: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-35°C. South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.
East: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Chanthaburi. Minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-36°C. South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-36°C. From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-36°C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places. Minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C. South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.