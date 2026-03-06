Japan to Draw Up Action Plan to Secure Recycled Materials

At a meeting on a circular economy held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday (March 6), Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara instructed relevant ministers to create the plan by around April. A circular economy refers to a system in which discarded materials, such as plastics and metals, are reused.

"If we look at the world, export controls on critical minerals and recycled resources are increasingly being strengthened, and competition for them is intensifying," Kihara said, calling for enhanced efforts to secure recycled materials.